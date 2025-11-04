What you need to know

Google Pixel 10 series has become a major hit in the U.S. after strong sales growth in 2025.

Pixel sales saw a 28% increase during September 2025, marking Google's best single-month performance to date.

Google's U.S. market share in $600+ phones grew from 0.1% in 2022 to 7% in 2025.

Most of Google's growth came at Samsung's expense, while Apple continued to gain market share.

Google made some major changes with the Pixel 10 series, and it seems that all that hard work has paid off, as the Pixel 10 lineup has seemingly become a hit among U.S. customers.

A report from Counterpoint shows that Pixel sales in the U.S. grew significantly year over year, jumping 28% in September 2025 compared to the same month the previous year (via WCCFTech). This is a major win for Google, especially in a market where customers tend to hold onto their devices longer. The report even notes this as a "single-month sales record for the OEM."

Pixel sales in the U.S. have also been growing steadily over the past few years. According to the report, Google's share in the $600+ smartphone market rose from just 0.1% in September 2022 to 7% in September 2025.

And even though 7% may not sound huge compared to Apple and Samsung, it represents nearly 70 times growth in just three years, which is massive.

Pixel phones are slowly becoming a real contender

Similar trends were seen across major U.S. carriers. At T-Mobile, Google's share grew from 0.1% to 6.5% between September 2022 and September 2025. Verizon saw an even bigger jump from 0.1% to 7%, while AT&T showed slower growth, rising from 0.1% to just 2.3%.

Interestingly, the growth Google is enjoying doesn't appear to come at Apple's expense — the brand it often targets in ads — but rather at Samsung's. Apple increased its sales share from 72% to 80% in the $600+ smartphone market over the past three years, while Samsung declined from 26% to just 12% in September 2025 compared to September 2022.

Google has been investing heavily in the Pixel lineup, adding new AI features, improving hardware, and running consistent marketing campaigns, and it's finally paying off.

The Pixel 10 series, despite minor issues, has remained stable since launch, while the Pixel 9 series and mid-range Pixel 9a also continue to perform well.