What you need to know

Pixel 10's Android 16 QPR2 update appears to break compatibility with the older Pixel Stand wireless charger.

Users report the Pixel Stand flashing error lights and failing to charge Pixel 10 devices after the update.

Google never officially supported Pixel Stand for Pixel 10, but it worked earlier until this recent update.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google recently rolled out the Android 16 QPR2 update for the Pixel 10 series. While the update adds a number of features to the new flagship lineup, including auto-themed icons and AI-powered notification summaries, it also seems to have killed support for the Pixel Stand wireless charger.

Google debuted the Pixel 10 series as the first flagship Android phones with Qi2 wireless charging support. Alongside native Qi2 charging, Google also launched its own lineup of Qi2 accessories called Pixelsnap, which includes a new wireless charger and stand designed for the Pixel 10.

Naturally, Google ended support for the older Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) for the Pixel 10, considering the company needed to push its new wireless chargers and the fact that the second-gen Pixel Stand topped out at 7.5W, leading to slow charging speeds and overheating, while the new Pixelsnap chargers deliver up to 25W.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

However, many users found that at the perfect angle, the Pixel Stand still worked with the Pixel 10 series. But now, users on Reddit are reporting that after the Android 16 QPR2 update, the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) no longer works with their devices.

As spotted by PiunikaWeb, users say that after the update, the Pixel Stand flashes orange and white whenever a Pixel 10 is placed on it. This wasn't the case earlier, but the charger now reportedly throws an error when attempting to charge. This means that Google has intentionally broken support for Pixel Stand in the latest Android update.

It's worth noting that the issue is limited to Pixel 10 series devices, and Google has always stated that the Pixel Stand doesn't officially support the Pixel 10. It worked until now, but the latest update seems to have introduced a change that breaks compatibility.

If you're looking for a new wireless charger, you might want to pick up one of the new Qi2 wireless chargers to make sure your device charges at maximum speed without any issues.