Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold fit Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases? Best answer: No, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold cannot fit Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases. Due to changes in the camera bar size and other dimensions, you can't use any of your last-gen Pixel Fold cases on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Why you can't use older cases with your Pixel 10 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google has made three foldables to date: the Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each phone has its own unique dimensions, so you can't use any of the cases meant for a single model with another interchangeably.

It's understandable why a lot of people might wonder whether they can use their Pixel 9 Pro Fold case on the latest Pixel foldable. After all, they seem to share identical sizes and have the same dual-camera bars. However, Google tweaked the measurements a tad with the newest Pixel Fold iteration. Subtle changes in the camera bar placement and size, as well as the entire foldable phone itself, make it impossible to reuse last-gen cases on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimensions Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel 9 Pro Fold Folded 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8 mm 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm Unfolded 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2 mm 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm

Some Reddit users have reported that they were able to use Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases on their Pixel 10 Pro Fold units, but the fit isn't perfect. The camera bar and speaker alignments are off. This affects the drop-proofing added by a phone case, defeating the purpose of using a phone case in the first place.

Purchasing a case along with your new phone is the best way to go, but sometimes shipments don't arrive in time. Thus, you should only resort to using an incompatible case as a temporary solution while you wait for your Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold case to be delivered.

Poor fit and lack of impact resistance aside, another issue with using a Pixel 9 Pro Fold case is that you miss out on Pixelsnap compatibility. Now that magnetic Qi2 is natively available on the Pixel 10 series, you need to get a compatible case to make sure your Qi2/Pixelsnap accessories work with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold case that you choose.

If you're unsure about the right case for you, I have written a helpful buying guide about the best Pixel 10 Pro Fold cases available.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixelsnap Case $63.95 at Amazon $69.99 at Amazon $69.99 at Amazon Pixelsnap compatible Google's own Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixelsnap Case is a great match for your Pixel 10 Pro Fold. You can get the same colorway as your device, it fits like a glove, and you get Pixelsnap compatibility. It feels light and smooth to the touch, so it's nice for everyday use.