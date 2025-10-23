Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold fit Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases?
Answering a question that's on everyone's minds lately.
Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold fit Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases?
Best answer: No, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold cannot fit Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases. Due to changes in the camera bar size and other dimensions, you can't use any of your last-gen Pixel Fold cases on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Why you can't use older cases with your Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Google has made three foldables to date: the Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each phone has its own unique dimensions, so you can't use any of the cases meant for a single model with another interchangeably.
It's understandable why a lot of people might wonder whether they can use their Pixel 9 Pro Fold case on the latest Pixel foldable. After all, they seem to share identical sizes and have the same dual-camera bars. However, Google tweaked the measurements a tad with the newest Pixel Fold iteration. Subtle changes in the camera bar placement and size, as well as the entire foldable phone itself, make it impossible to reuse last-gen cases on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Dimensions
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Folded
155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8 mm
155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm
Unfolded
155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2 mm
155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm
Some Reddit users have reported that they were able to use Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases on their Pixel 10 Pro Fold units, but the fit isn't perfect. The camera bar and speaker alignments are off. This affects the drop-proofing added by a phone case, defeating the purpose of using a phone case in the first place.
Purchasing a case along with your new phone is the best way to go, but sometimes shipments don't arrive in time. Thus, you should only resort to using an incompatible case as a temporary solution while you wait for your Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold case to be delivered.
Poor fit and lack of impact resistance aside, another issue with using a Pixel 9 Pro Fold case is that you miss out on Pixelsnap compatibility. Now that magnetic Qi2 is natively available on the Pixel 10 series, you need to get a compatible case to make sure your Qi2/Pixelsnap accessories work with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold case that you choose.
If you're unsure about the right case for you, I have written a helpful buying guide about the best Pixel 10 Pro Fold cases available.
Pixelsnap compatible
Google's own Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixelsnap Case is a great match for your Pixel 10 Pro Fold. You can get the same colorway as your device, it fits like a glove, and you get Pixelsnap compatibility. It feels light and smooth to the touch, so it's nice for everyday use.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.
