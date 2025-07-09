Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases 2025

After placing an order for such an expensive Android phone, your next order of business is to get one or two of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases. Now, many people argue with me that a case bulks up their phone, so they go without one. That's my queue to introduce them — and you — to the best of the best options, many of which are incredibly thin yet add rugged drop protection.

Without further ado, here are the best Z Flip 7 cases worth buying.

Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 600D Aramid Fiber Case View Prime Day at Amazon Best overall Texas-born Thinborne exceeds expectations with this insanely thin Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 case. Made of robust 600D Aramid Fiber, this magnetic case is shockingly drop-proof and adds hardly anything to the Flip 7's weight or bulk. There's a tempered glass protector included for the outer display. FNTCASE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Magnetic Clear Case View Prime Day at Amazon Best clear Sometimes, the goal isn't to hide but only to protect. A cheap clear case like this one from FNTCASE is right for the job. It shows off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in its entirety without covering up its body. You get 10ft military-grade impact protection and a magnetic ring. Spigen Nano Pop MagFit for Galaxy Z Flip 7 View Prime Day at Amazon Best magnetic Spigen is keeping Caseology's best product alive by bringing the reasonable Nano Pop MagFit to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This brilliantly stylish case is anti-slip, magnetic, and boasts decent drop protection without interfering with wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Ring Case View at Samsung Best first-party Samsung's own case for the Flip 7 is made of a smooth silicone material. It comes in four shades to match the colors of the Flip 7 itself. Besides basic protection, the hinge edge has a ring extending out of it like a keyring, adding grip in a fashionable way. Spigen Airfit Pro MagFit for Galaxy Z Flip 7 View Prime Day at Amazon Best slim rugged A rugged case can get really bulky, but not the featherweight Spigen Airfit Pro MagFit for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The newest entry to Spigen's usual lineup of cases adds robust military-grade drop protection to the Flip 7 and especially reinforces the vulnerable hinge. SUPCASE UB Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 7 View Prime Day at Amazon Best rugged The SUPCASE UB Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 7 is most likely to survive a beating among any of the best cases. Several layers, raised edges, and structural decisions guarantee impressive shock-absorbing properties. There's a belt clip holster and built-in screen guard too. CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy Z Flip 7 View at CASETiFY Best patterns CASETiFY's Impact series is one of the funkiest customizable options you'll come across. Available in hundreds of patterns, it features raised bezels and has robust impact absorption. You can add magnetism, change the opaqueness, add a stand, and do so much more to create a bespoke case for yourself. Miimall Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 Case with Screen Protector View Prime Day at Amazon Best grip The Miimall Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 Case has a hexagonal texture throughout that bolsters grip. The hinge has a flap covering it as well. You also get a screen protector in the box, increasing its value further.

Brands like Thinborne and Spigen push the boundaries of how thin a phone case can get. Depending on what finish and drop protection levels you're after, picking the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 case is straightforward business. I don't recommend using your $1,500 phone without a case, especially since repairs on a foldable phone cost a fortune.

Regardless, my top choice will always be the ultra-thin Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 600D Aramid Fiber Case. At 0.04 inches, it's mind-blowing just how slim and lightweight the Thinborne case truly is. The hefty price tag justifies itself several times over when you consider the quality and set of features you get. There's a tempered glass screen protector for the cover display included with the case. It's hard to believe the case also supports MagSafe and Qi2 accessories.

Money might be an object of concern, in which case I have several cheaper recommendations that don't compromise quality. Spigen should be your go-to brand when looking for high-quality products on a tighter budget. The new Airfit Pro MagFit is highly robust, boasting military-grade drop-proofing, but it weighs next to nothing and hardly adds any bulk at all. Admittedly, the hinge is thick, but this is to defend the weakest link of the Flip 7.