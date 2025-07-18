Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 screen protectors 2025

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes, so you need to make sure you buy the correct one for your smartwatch version. Fortunately, screen protectors for both the 40mm and the 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 models are equally cheap. So if you're looking for high-grade display fortification for your Samsung wearable, you've come to the right place.

These Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 screen guards are perfect for both the 40mm and 44mm sizes

SPGUARD 4 Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 40mm Tempered Glass View at Amazon Best overall 40mm The SPGUARD 4 Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 40mm Tempered Glass comes with four sturdy pieces of tempered glass screen protectors. Four pieces for less than $10 is a bombastic deal you can't pass on. SiHPuoy 4 Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 40mm Tempered Glass View at Amazon Best case-friendly 40mm Need something that can be used with a case? Get the SiHPuoy 4 Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 40mm Tempered Glass. This four-pack of tempered glass protectors is hydrophobic and oleophobic, keeping the screen squeaky clean. Tensea 2Pack Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 40mm View at Amazon Best at-home installation The Tensea 2Pack Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 40mm only offers two pieces of tempered glass units, but on the plus side, you get a fantastic automatic alignment tool to get the perfect installation. Tensea 5+5Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector Case 44mm View at Amazon Best overall 44mm If you're a highly active person, consider the Tensea 5+5Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector Case 44mm. Made for the 44mm Watch 8, this set comes with five different light and dark hard PC cases as well as five glass screen protectors. SiHPuoy 4 Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 44mm View at Amazon Best case-friendly 44mm The SiHPuoy 4 Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 44mm is the cheapest set of screen guards for the 44mm variant. It includes four case-friendly tempered glass protectors that are hydrophobic and oleophobic, so they repel all dirt. Tensea 2Pack Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector 44mm View at Amazon Best installation frame 44mm This is the 44mm version of the excellent Tensea 2Pack Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector. It comes with a comprehensive guide and installation tool to help you align and install the screen protectors perfectly by yourself.

How to choose the right screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 8

Picking the right Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 screen protector depends on your smartwatch size. The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm variant has a 1.34-inch AMOLED screen, whereas the 44mm version has a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel. This means you can't use screen protectors designed for either model on the other.

With that in mind, the next thing to sort out is whether you want to use a case with your Watch 8 or not. Both sizes have decent case options that come with screen protectors bundled together, adding value. The Tensea 5+5Pack for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Screen Protector Case 44mm, in particular, offers an insanely good bargain, giving you five robust 9H tempered glass protectors and five hard bumper cases together for just $10.

If you want to keep things simple, the SPGUARD 4 Pack is perfect for any user. Available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, this four-pack gives you a cleaning kit as well as four robust pieces of tempered glass for about $8. It's the ideal kit, leaving you plenty of spares after the initial installation.

Check out the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 bands while you're shopping for your new Watch 8. It's always best to get all your accessories in one go, so it's all delivered together and you don't have to worry about anything else later.