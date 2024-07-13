Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 bands 2024

Excellent news! Samsung did not opt for new connectors with the Galaxy Watch 7, unlike the Galaxy Watch Ultra. All the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 bands include all 20mm quick-release bands out there. Users get backward compatibility with bands for the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and even the Galaxy Watch 3. That's a whole galaxy of choices!

Competition on this level is good for the consumer, but the sheer number of compatible bands can can be a little daunting. That's why we have rounded up the nicest bands for your Galaxy Watch 7 right here, with at least one band for every possible use case or occasion.

Choose from among the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 bands

Barton Quick Release Top Grain Leather Watch Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best overall Barton's high-quality Top Grain Leather Watch Band supports any quick-release watch, including the Galaxy Watch 7. There are dozens of colors available for the band as well as the stainless steel clasp. Choose the 20mm option when buying this excellent top grain leather band. Since it's real leather, it only looks better with time. Spigen Modern Fit for Samsung Galaxy Watch View at Amazon View at Amazon Best with metal links Spigen offers this stainless steel metal links watch band in silver, black, and rose gold. You get a tool to open the links and adjust the band size. Pick a color based on the color of your Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Black might go very nicely with the green variant of the smartwatch. BlackPro Alpine Loop Nylon Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best casual The BlackPro Alpine Loop Nylon Band is a rugged number ready for rough use. You're going to be very happy with the gap-less fit and the One Click connector which is even easier to use compared to quick-release pins. The strap is easily adjustable thanks to its unique hook system. Ritche Classic Silicone Watch Bands (20mm) View at Amazon Best silicone Just like Barton, Ritche is a famous brand that makes high-quality universal watch bands with quick-release pins. You can use the 20mm option of the Ritche Classic Silicone Watch Bands with your Galaxy Watch 7. The slick two-toned design and high-grade silicone make for a fantastic band all around. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Sport Band Check Amazon Best for sports Samsung's own Galaxy Watch 7 Sport Band is made of super comfy but resilient rubber. It's got whole throughout so you get an aerated, cooling effect. There are two main sizes to choose from and six shades. The price is a little high, but that's to be expected with first-party bands. Maledan 8 Pack 20mm Soft Silicone Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch View at Amazon Best multipack Maledan's eight-pack of basic silicone straps comes with quick release connectors, a mix of eight assorted colors, and two sizes. You get plenty of bang for your buck as well as a new Galaxy Watch 7 band for every day of the week, with an extra to spare! Astorgos One Click Mesh Metal Bands Samsung Galaxy Watch View at Amazon Best mesh Mesh bands like this one from Astorgos are very comfortable like silicone or rubber bands. You can adjust the strap in seconds with the magnetic clasp. This mesh band comes with a One Click connector and you can get it in five metallic hues. BandRain Rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Band Check Amazon Best rugged THe BandRain Rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Band is suitable for demanding situations. It's ideal for outdoor activities like hiking or rock climbing. You also get a very cool two-toned design with an interesting texture. There's no metal clasp, instead it has a knot-like closure system similar to Pixel Watch bands. Easuny 12 Pack Stretchy Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch Best elastic Maximize what your get for your money with the Easuny 12 Pack Stretchy Bands. There are twelve assorted nylon bands in there that stretch out to fit any wrist. You get both monochrome and patterns in one 12-pack, but if you want only solids there are options for that as well. Pay attention to the clasp colors when picking the combo of your choice.

It's always a good idea to have some spare Galaxy Watch 7 bands

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 comes in some unusual colors, so picking the right band for it requires some thinking and digging around. Luckily, the smartwatch is compatible with straps for older Galaxy Watch models too, so you have an ocean of choice. While Cream and Silver variants of the Galaxy Watch 7 go with most bands out there, the Green variant is a little harder to match.

Barton's Quick Release Top Grain Leather Watch Band comes in millions of band colors, clasp colors, sizes, and thread styles. You can peruse through the brand's offerings knowing full well that every single band has a quick-release connector that fits the Galaxy Watch 7 and that the top grain leather is indeed as good as expected. The leather strap ages over time, giving each one a unique look. Be sure to select the 20mm option when checking out, because that's the one that fits the Watch 7.

For metal link bands, there's none above the admirable Spigen Modern Fit Samsung Galaxy Watch band. This high-grade stainless steel band fits a wide range of Galaxy Watch models, including the Galaxy Watch 7. You get a tool to open links yourself and adjust the band's size to fit your wrist perfectly. The Spigen Modern Fit Samsung Galaxy Watch band comes in silver, black, and rose gold. It's surprisingly affordable for such a high quality watchband.

If you want a solid, colorful band for everyday use, a silicone or rubber band is ideal for this. Both Samsung and Ritche sell compelling bands that are comfortable and easy to swap out. The difference is in the connectors they use and the material. Samsung favors the One Click connector with rubber for the band whereas Ritche favors the universal quick-release connector with silicone for the strap. If you're not looking to spend too much, Ritche's Classic Silicone Watch Band is more affordable.

