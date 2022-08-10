Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands 2022

Samsung's original 20mm bands for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are decent. However, if you want to personalize your beastly new Android smartwatch, you need one of these awesome Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands in your life.

Swap out the stock band for something more stylish, practical, or unique. Despite how Samsung only just announced these smartwatches, there are already a lot of bands to choose from since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro support the same quick-release 20mm bands as older Galaxy smartwatches.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands

Spigen Galaxy Watch Band Modern Fit (20mm) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff Pick It doesn't get classier than this stainless steel strap from Spigen. Available in three shades, this 20mm strap has a mesmerizing matte finish and matching metal clasps. Grab one in black, silver, or rose gold, and easily swap out your pre-existing straps in a jiffy thanks to the quick-release pin system. Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band (20mm) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Exquisite accessory Ritche offers this black-tie ensemble for your Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro in a bevy of lovely hues and silver buckle. These 20mm bands are made of high-quality cowhide leather, increasing the price. The lovely fishtail end adds some flair. Lerobo Breathable Silicone Sport 20mm Band (3-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Gym buddies Lerobo's three-pack offers you a trio of breathable, soft, and super comfy silicone bands. This is a good choice if you like to work out with your Watch 5 or 5 Pro on, since sweat and heat will dissipate faster. Grab this affordable pack in a bunch of different color combos and two sizes, large and small. OTOPO Galaxy Watch 5 20mm Metal Mesh Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Magnetic attraction OTOPO's stainless steel Galaxy Watch 5 Metal Mesh Band is held in place using a magnetic clasp. The metallic mesh look pairs well with the four lovely shades available. If you're a fan of the Bora Purple colorway of the Watch 5, the colorful strap with a silvery lavender finish will please you to no end. GEAK 20mm Slim Leather Watch Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For dainty wrists Some leather straps might look clunky on smaller wrists. Fear not, my small-handed brethren, for the GEAK 20mm Slim Leather Watch Band is here to save the day. This option is slimmer, but still fits your Galax Watch 5 and 5 Pro nicely. You get a couple of colorways, but your choices aren't as extensive as with other brands. GrTrees Stretchy Nylon Watch Bands (5-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Casual wear Variety is the spice of life they say, and they aren't wrong. This five-pack of GrTrees Stretchy Nylon Watch Bands come in a fun mix of solids and patterns. You can easily adjust the fit and the sturdy nylon material is very durable. This set of Watch 5 straps is a great buy for everyday use. HSWAI 20mm Soft Silicone Strap (10-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) All the colors of the rainbow Looking for a value pack that matches your entire closet? HSWAI's 20mm Soft Silicone Strap for the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro comes in a mix of 10 bright shades. That's right, 10 options! You can choose from three sets of assorted hues, depending on the most common colors of your wardrobe. Aresh Galaxy Watch 5 Bracelet Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Roll out the red carpet The Aresh Galaxy Watch 5 Bracelet Band is an elegant creation with heart-shaped metal links and dazzling rhinestones. Everything about this band screams fancy, from the rose gold and silver finishes, to the luxurious metal clasps. EnoYoo Slim Soft Silicone Bands 20mm (10-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) More for less EnoYoo's 10-pack doesn't tout much variety in terms of colors but you do get extremely narrow silicone bands. Available in small and large sizes, these slim silicone bands are suitable for tiny wrists. They're also perfect if you want to layer your Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with other bracelets and beads. Ritche Classic Silicone Watch Bands (20mm) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Upper-class silicone You might not like the price tag, but Ritche is a reputable brand that manufactures high-end accessories. The 20mm Classic Silicone Watch Bands from Ritche come in many color combinations. The unique geometric pattern and contrasting dual-tones elevate this Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 band. OCEBEEC Resin 20mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Trendsetter Resin accessories are really popular as of late. The trend has given birth to this interesting OCEBEEC Resin 20mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Band. Since the material used is so unique, you get to choose from an unusual blend of colors. There's even a transparent version sure to draw attention when paired with your Watch 5 or 5 Pro. Olytop Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro Nylon Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Roughhouse it Olytop's rugged Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro Nylon Band is built to endure. This chunky nylon band can withstand quite a lot of wear and tear. Not to mention, each of the four colorways come with matching metal buckles. The navy looks particularly handsome, with an identical dark blue buckle to go with the theme.

A Galaxy of bands for you to choose from

Good news! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro retain the same quick-release system for swapping out watch bands that we saw on the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch Active 2. This means that you can still use your older 20mm bands if you want. Having the same band mechanism also means you don't need to learn how to swap bands on your new Samsung Galaxy Watch as it's the same process that you'd follow on the Watch 4 series.

Those of you who'd still like to grab one or two new watch bands for your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro are in luck. Not only do you get to choose from newly released bands for the Watch 5 series, but you also get to have your pick from the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands.

Our top pick is the spectacular Spigen Galaxy Watch Band Modern Fit (20mm). Spigen is a name that one can trust blindly as the brand doesn't compromise quality. The 20mm metal band fits your Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, as well as select older Galaxy Watches. Available in three colors, the Spigen Modern Fit sports an extremely versatile design that can be paired with a multitude of outfits. It has a high-end finish and the metal clasps are sturdy.

Lerobo's Breathable Silicone Sport 20mm Band is better suited for an active lifestyle. It also helps that this is a 3-pack, adding value. For our leather lovers, Ritche's gorgeous Quick Release Leather Watch Band (20mm) is a match made in heaven. You get a genuine leather band that has been crafted with care and precision, with a wide assortment of colors to choose from.