Our #1 favorite Chromebook is suddenly $200 OFF at Best Buy — but how long will it last?

Back to school season is upon us, which means the student-friendly Chromebook deals are finally starting to pour in. For a limited time, for instance, Best Buy is slashing an impressive $200 off the Chromebook Plus Spin 714 from Acer, knocking the price down to $599.

That's a Prime Day-level discount one of our all-time favorite Chromebooks, no strings attached. Sure, I didn't expect to see such a major discount so early in the season, but who's complaining? All I know is that I'd act fast if you're interested — this kind of Chromebook deal doesn't come around very often.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a balanced laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen display, rugged build, and great performance from the Intel CPU. It's also fairly pricy for a Chromebook, which is why I'm pleasantly surprised to see this $200 discount from Best Buy. Your purchase will even come with a 12-month subscription to the Google One AI Premium plan at no additional cost!

✅Recommended if: you want a versatile, long-lasting Chromebook for both work and play; you want a convertible laptop at a midrange price.

❌Skip this deal if: you're shopping on a shoestring budget; you'd prefer a more traditional laptop experience or the performance delivered by the best Samsung laptops.

We chose the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 as the "best overall" Chromebook, not because it's the most powerful or innovative, but because it offers the most balanced experience for users at a price that won't break the bank.

You get a vibrant 14-inch touchscreen display, plus a powerful Intel Core Ultra processor, upward firing speakers, and some military-grade durability. The convertible design means that you can transform the laptop into a powerful tablet in an instant, and it also clocks in at just over three pounds, making it the perfect device for tossing into your backpack or briefcase.

On the other hand, the Spin 714's battery life certainly won't win any awards (it maxes out at just 10 hours on a single charge), and you don't get a fingerprint reader. That said, these are small sacrifices when you consider the overall experience offered by the Acer laptop, and this $200 discount from Best Buy is simply the cherry on top.