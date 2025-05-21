This HP Chromebook is over 50% OFF during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale — I'm not joking
That brings the laptop's price down to just $139.
Memorial Day sales have started popping up across multiple retailers, marking a good time to score a cheap laptop deal. One such deal includes Best Buy cutting $210 off this 14-inch HP Chromebook, bringing its purchase price down to just $139.
This Chromebook includes 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, and an LED display with a 1366x768 resolution. While it's not a performance-heavy gaming machine by any means, it should be plenty of power for casual users, and for basic tasks for workers and students alike.
HP 14-inch Chromebook (64GB eMMC): $349.00 $139.00 at Best Buy for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend is here, and with it comes excellent deals. For one, you can get this 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $139 right now, and while it may not be one of the best Chromebooks out there, it's certainly not a bad option at this price.
✅Recommended if: you need an affordable laptop for less power-intensive tasks; you want a laptop that includes an HDMI port, a USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack;
❌Skip this deal if: you're just a casual user and would prefer to go with a cheap tablet with a keyboard; you need more than 64GB of onboard storage; you'd prefer a laptop with a touchscreen.
This HP Chromebook includes a 14-inch LED display with a 1366x768 HD resolution, a front-facing camera with 720p resolution, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Performance is backed by 4GB of RAM and a dual-core, 2.8GHz Intel Celerion CPU. As for connectivity, it features an HDMI port, a USB-C and two USB-A ports, a mic input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Under the proverbial hood, this Chromebook isn't anything too terribly special, though it should be able to handle most basic tasks for work and school. It may struggle a bit with more power-intensive tasks like video and audio editing, though it's definitely competitive compared to other laptops around this sticker price. Some of our favorite Chromebooks come from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and Samsung, though this wouldn't be a bad option either, and especially at such a low price point.
