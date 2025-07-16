Best Buy kicks off HUGE back-to-school sale to keep the savings flowing — here are the Android deals that matter

Prime Day is in the rearview, but Best Buy has wasted no time in dropping a bounty of deals with back-to-school shoppers in mind. For a limited time, the retailer is slashing prices on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other student-friendly tech, and I've gathered a selection of my favorite discounts from the sale below.

I'm talking about back-to-school deals like $220 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, or this offer that drops the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to as low as $149.99 with activation. Of course, there are plenty of other deals where those came from, so keep reading for a list of my favorites.

Best Buy Back To School deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 4GB RAM / 64GB: $399 $159 at Best Buy This lightning deal from Best Buy is set to expire at midnight tonight (July 16th), but if you can get to it in time you'll save a whopping $240 on the IdeaPad Slim 3, a no-frills Chromebook with decent performance, a 14-inch display, and over 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $149.99 with activation | $249.99 without at Best Buy Despite its last-gen status, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) remains a great cheap Android phone with a vibrant 120Hz OLED display, solid Snapdragon processor, and excellent battery life with wireless charging support. Buy the stylus phone during Best Buy's back-to-school sale and you'll get $150 off when you buy unlocked OR $250 off when you activate with AT&T or Verizon.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 40mm: $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy With its "squircle" design and large AMOLED display, the Venu Sq 2 looks more like an Apple Watch than most Garmin wearables, but that doesn't mean it lacks the fitness-focused smarts that made the brand famous. Grab the hybrid smartwatch from Best Buy today and you'll score a sweet $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $979.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a powerful Android tablet with outstanding performance, a huge AMOLED display, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. It's also quite expensive, which is why I'm excited to see this $220 Best Buy discount come down the pipeline.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD: $449 $319 at Best Buy Need an affordable laptop for studying? Consider the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, a versatile Chromebook with a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, 128GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy the device during Best Buy's back-to-school event and you'll get a straight $130 knocked off your purchase.

OnePlus 13R 256GB: $599.99 $399.99 with activation | $499.99 unlocked at Best Buy We called it the "definitive value flagship of 2025", and now you can get up to $200 off the OnePlus 13R if you buy the midrange phone during Best Buy's sale. The 13R boasts an upgraded camera with a two-day battery and 256GB of storage as standard.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar 51mm: $899.99 $549.99 at Best Buy Although it's not for everyone, if you want a rugged fitness watch that doesn't skimp on the latest health-tracking features, look no further than the Fenix 7X Pro Solar by Garmin. With a starting price of $899.99, the Garmin watch is far from cheap, but that's nothing that a $350 Best Buy discount can't fix.