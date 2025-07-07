Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is the ultimate anti-Prime Day, and here are the top Android deals that prove it

The week of Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11) has arrived, but if you don't want to wait, Best Buy just launched its own Black Friday in July sale with a bounty of awesome Android deals in tow.

Whether you want a smartwatch, tablet, or powerful Android phone, I've gathered 10 of my top deals from the sale below. Unlike Prime Day, no membership is required to receive the savings, plus Best Buy beats Amazon by offering additional trade-in opportunities and free perks as part of its deals.

Will this sale make Prime Day 2025 feel redundant? I highly doubt it, but it's a great way to check a few items off your wish list if Amazon isn't doing it for you. Just remember that the sale ends on Sunday, so don't wait too long if one of these deals catches your eye!

Black Friday in July deals

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar 51mm: $899.99 $549.99 at Best Buy The Fenix 7X Pro Solar is a premium Garmin watch with a military-grade design, virtually limitless battery life, and all of the health and fitness tracking specs you could ever need. Buy the wearable from Best Buy and you'll score a straight $350 off your purchase, no strings attached!

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 $619.99 with activation | $719.99 unlocked at Best Buy The Galaxy S25 is a solid Samsung flagship with a powerful Snapdragon processor, a ton of useful AI features, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. Pick up the phone with carrier activation and Best Buy will slash $180 off the price, or you can simply buy the S25 unlocked for a $80 discount.

Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $179.99 at Best Buy Who says noise-cancelling headphones need to break the bank? The Beats Studio Pro offer ANC (active noise cancellation) with highly-customizable EQ settings and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy these cans during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale and you'll get $170 off your purchase!

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $399.99 at Best Buy Although it's a few years old, the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is still a solid device with a gorgeous 165Hz pOLED display, 512GB of storage, and a reliable 2-day battery. Buy the 2023 flagship from Best Buy and you'll get a straight 50% off your purchase!

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $599 $379 at Best Buy We've been seeing a lot of great Prime Day Chromebook deals lately, but very few match this deal that slashes $220 off the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus by Lenovo. This versatile laptop boats 8GB of RAM with a vibrant 14-inch convertible display and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB: $399.99 $259.99 unlocked at Best Buy The Galaxy A35 is a cheap Android phone with a large 5,000mAh battery, reliable Exynos 1380 processor, and lovely 6.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. I wouldn't recommend buying the A35 5G at full price, but slap on a $140 discount and the phone becomes a verified steal.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $149.99 with activation | $249.99 unlocked at Best Buy Despite being a last-gen phone, the Moto G Stylus (2024) continues to impress with a generous 6.7-inch 120Hz display, highly-efficient Snapdragon processor, and a convenient stylus built right into the phone. Grab the device during Best Buy's sale and you'll get over 50% off with activation!