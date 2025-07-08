Walmart takes on Amazon with HUGE anti-Prime Day sale — here are 7 Android deals you simply can't miss

This year's Prime Day may be dominating the headlines, but Walmart just launched a major sale event of its own, unleashing a bounty of fresh Android deals that might send Amazon running for the hills. Whether you're looking for a smartwatch, tablet, or Android phone, I've gathered all of the best Walmart deals for our readers below.

I'm talking about deals that drop the last-gen Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to only $129, or this offer that slashes over $240 off the HP 14-inch Chromebook. There's plenty more where those came from, and unlike Amazon's offerings, you don't need to be a member to enjoy the savings. Just add the deals to your cart and they're as good as yours.

Top 7 Android deals from Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale

HP 14" Chromebook x360 64GB: $429.99 $189.99 at Walmart It may not be one of the best Chromebooks we've ever tested, but this 14" laptop from HP nevertheless gets the job done with a convertible Full HD display, snappy performance, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy the Chromebook during Walmart's sale and you'll get over $240 slashed off your purchase!

Roku Express HD: $29 $17 at Walmart Why buy an expensive new smart TV when you can access all of your favorite streaming services for just 17 bucks with the Roku Express HD? This streaming device also comes with a simple remote and over 400 free live TV channels.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (BT) 47mm: $349 $129 at Walmart Although the 43mm version is sold out, you can still get a whopping $220 off the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic when you buy the last-gen Android smartwatch from Walmart today.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299 $249 at Walmart Buy the Meta Quest 3S during Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale and you'll get $50 off the VR headset alongside a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at no additional cost to you. If you're looking for a cheap and easy way to get into VR gaming, this is it.

Nothing Phone (3a) 128GB: $389 $335 at Walmart The Nothing Phone (3a) is a funky and affordable smartphone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, great cameras, and Snapdragon chipset. At $389, the device was already well-priced, but Walmart's sale is making the phone even more of a bargain by slapping on a cool $54 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 $69 at Walmart Currently selling for a mere $69 during Walmart's big sale, the last-gen Galaxy Buds 2 feature customizable, punchy sound with active noise cancellation and a handy charging case.