Best Buy launches HUGE Android sale for Father’s Day - here are the top 8 deals I’d buy before it's too late
The big day is Sunday, so act fast!
Whether you're looking to buy a discounted smartphone, wearable, or Android tablet, Best Buy's Father's Day sale has no shortage of excellent tech deals to explore. As Android Central's eCommerce Editor, I decided to use my years of experience hunting down deals to gather eight of my favorite last-minute offers into one guide.
I'm talking about deals like $300 off the top-rated Google Pixel 9 when you activate today, or this surprising offer that drops a whopping $200 off the super-powered Galaxy Watch Ultra. That barely scratches the surface of everything that's available, so if you're looking to grab a last-minute gift for Dad, keep reading for all of the best Android deals included in the sale. Just don't forget that most of the deals below will end on June 15th!
Top 5 deals from Best Buy's Father's Day sale
1. Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $599 unlocked | $499 with activation at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 9 is an AI-boosted flagship with 12GB of RAM, great cameras, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. Buy the phone unlocked and you'll receive a straight $200 discount, or you can activate today and increase that price drop to $300.
2. Garmin Venu 3 45mm: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Our top pick for the best Garmin watch on the market today, the Venu 3 is a versatile wearable with 14 days of battery life and a bounty of accurate health and fitness tracking features straight out of the box. Pick up this smartwatch during Best Buy's Father's Day sale and you'll score a straight $100 off your purchase.
3. Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99 $269.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three-month trial of Meta Horizon Plus at Best Buy
The Quest 3S is Meta's "affordable" VR headset, boasting all of the same excellent processing power as the standard Quest 3 with a few minor hits in the graphical department. Best Buy is currently dropping $30 off the 128GB headset, plus you'll get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a complimentary three-month subscription to Meta Horizon Plus.
4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches on the market, boasting a rugged design with a 3,000-nit display and a powerful Exynos chip. The only real problem with the Ultra is its steep price tag, but that's nothing that a $200 Best Buy discount can't fix.
5. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Despite being a few years old at this point, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) remains a solid flip phone with a sturdy teardrop hinge, still-impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a handy cover display. Sure, it's starting to show its age in a few areas, but throw on a whopping $650 discount and the Motorola foldable becomes an absolute steal.
6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
Although it's technically a last-gen device, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra continues to impress with exceptional Snapdragon performance, a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display, and an S Pen stylus included in the box. I'd no longer recommend buying the tablet at full price, but this $400 discount at Best Buy is a great deal.
7. Woojer Haptic Vest 3 for VR: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
One of the most immersive accessories for the Meta Quest 3, the Woojer Haptic Vest 3 puts you in the action by transforming the audio of your favorite games into a 360-degree haptic experience. Buy the vest from Best Buy now and you'll get an epic $200 slashed off your purchase.
8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: $1,099.99 From $469.99 with trade-in at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hasn't been receiving very much attention since it was revealed last month, and that's a shame, because it's an extremely sleek, lightweight device that's powered by much of the same technology that's in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Pick up the phone from Best Buy and you'll be eligible for up to $630 off when you trade in an old or broken phone.
