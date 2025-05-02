The TOP 10 best Mother's Day deals for Android users — up to 51% off tech, free $100 gift cards, and more

Mother's Day is just around the corner (May 11th), so I've done the work of gathering the 10 best deals for Android users that mom is sure to love. From wireless headphones to smartwatches and everything in between, keep reading for my top picks available now.

I'm talking about deals like 25% off the top-rated Fitbit Charge 6, or this Amazon offer that carves a whopping 51% off these special-edition "Kardashian" Studio Pro headphones from Beats. Those offers barely scratch the surface of everything that's available, so keep on scrolling to see more of my favorites. After all, Mom deserves the best, but some extra savings never hurt anyone.

Top 10 Mother's Day deals

1. Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499, plus free $100 gift card at Amazon The latest midrange masterpiece from Google, the Pixel 9a boasts a powerful chipset, seven years of guaranteed OS/security upgrades, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. Buy the phone unlocked from Amazon and the retailer will give you a free $100 gift card. Whether you give mom the phone or the gift card is totally up to you (we won't tell).

2. Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $119.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 is a sleek and versatile fitness tracker with select Google app support and a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking features. Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon is carving a straight 25% off the wearable.

3. Beats Studio Pro "Kim Kardashian" Special Edition: $349.95 $169.99 at Amazon Currently sitting with a 51% discount at Amazon, the Beats Studio Pro come with outstanding customizable sound, up to 40 hours of battery life, and premium features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio support. This particular model comes in a stylish Dune color with a protective carrying case.

4. Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (LTE): $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy One of our favorite Android smartwatches for Wear OS users, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts a stylish design with powerful hardware and all of the latest Fitbit-powered health and fitness tracking technology. Grab the 41mm version of the watch and you'll save a slick $70 at Best Buy!

5. Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon Why purchase a new TV when you can watch all your favorite content in HD with a Fire TV Stick? Currently selling for just 20 bucks at Amazon, this little device plugs into your set's existing HDMI port and gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming services with an included Alexa remote.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $159.99 at Best Buy Our favorite cheap Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus doesn't skimp on premium features like a durable aluminum-and-glass construction, Dolby Atmos speakers, and expandable storage up to 1TB using microSD. Days before Mother's Day officially arrives, Best Buy is carving a straight $60 off the price of the device, plus mom (or you) will enjoy three months of YouTube Premium for free.

7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Although it's technically a last-gen smartphone, the "flagship-level" Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) continues to impress with its 120Hz display, luxurious build, and efficient Snapdragon performance. Best Buy is currently knocking $100 off the unlocked phone, or you can activate through a carrier today to double the discount.

8. Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399.99, plus free $100 gift card at Best Buy The age of smart rings has arrived, and if your mother has expressed interest in one of these cutting-edge wearables, you can buy the Galaxy Ring from Best Buy and get a free $100 gift card out of the deal. If, on the other hand, you'd prefer to keep the Ring for yourself, a Best Buy gift card also makes a good gift for mom.

9. Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon The compact Echo Show 5 is the ideal smart display for beginners, boasting nice sound quality and a 5.5-inch display that's perfect for video calls or music streaming. Thanks to this 28% discount during Amazon's Mother's Day sale, it's also quite affordable right now.