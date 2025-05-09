Scrambling for a last-minute Mother's Day deal? Head to Amazon and score 36% OFF the Fire HD 10 tablet!

If you're looking for last-minute tablet deals for Mother's Day, you might be just in time. Right now, buyers can get 36% off the lockscreen ad configuration of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. While you can also upgrade to a version without lockscreen ads, it's not included in this particular deal.

Still, the Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch Full HD display, and it comes in either 32GB or 64GB storage configurations. As far as colors go, you can get this tablet in black, lilac, or ocean, all sporting the same minimal design. It's also lighter than the previous iteration of the tablet, and it's a great pick for quick access to Alexa smart home commands.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon Amazon has launched a 36% discount on its Fire HD 10 tablet with lockscreen ads, marking $50 in savings from the normal purchase price. This 10.1-inch tablet is small and lightweight enough to be taken on the go, while sporting the best performance you'll find on any Amazon Fire tablet. It's also likely one of the best options you'll find at under $100, especially if you're already steeped in the Amazon ecosystem or are just a casual tablet user.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for the Fire tablet with the best video and gaming capabilities; you want the best Fire tablet for sharing or you just need something affordable for controlling your Amazon smart home products; you need a Full HD display.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want a tablet with lockscreen ads; you want direct access to apps from Google Play; you need a tablet with industry-leading camera performance.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is a straightforward, albeit powerful device, sporting a Full HD display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 13 hours of battery life, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. It also comes with 5MP cameras on the front and rear, as well as 1080p video recording capabilities with the rear camera. Plus, it includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and 3GB of RAM for decent gaming, video streaming, and overall performance.

The biggest downside to this tablet is probably its inclusion of lockscreen ads, as this discount isn't currently available for the version without them. Users also won't be able to access apps from the Google Play store, though it's still a great pick for casual users, those in need of an additional Alexa smart home interface, or just something basic to use your favorite apps.