No way! Amazon's most powerful Fire tablet is 24% OFF for a limited time

Those in need of a good Amazon tablet deal that won't sacrifice performance are in luck for a limited time. This week, Amazon has cut 24% off the price of the Fire Max 11 tablet, which is our favorite tablet of the Fire lineup for either work or play use.

We called the Fire Max 11 tablet the best Amazon Fire tablet for work and play, especially because its performance is far and away the best of the series. It's compatible with USI 2.0 stylus pens, and it also features a good-looking 11-inch screen with a 2000x2000 resolution. Amazon says it'll get users up to 14 hours of battery life per charge, and accessories like the keyboard case make it a solid pick for when you need to use it like a laptop.

This deal is available for a limited time on the lockscreen ad version of the Fire Max 11, and the configuration with 64GB of storage. You can also upgrade to 128GB of storage, or pay a little more to remove lockscreen ads, if you'd prefer.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229.99 $174.99 at Amazon Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet has gone on sale for $55 off, marking a 24 percent discount on the 64GB storage, lockscreen ad version of the tablet. The Fire Max 11 offers a more powerful processor than the rest of the Fire tablet lineup, as well as a large, 11-inch screen, and wide-ranging compatibility with accessories such as stylus pens and keyboards.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an Amazon tablet that still offers powerful performance; you need something with a long battery life; you want a tablet that can be used with first- and third-party accessories, including styluses and keyboards.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a tablet with industry-leading performance levels; you'd prefer a device with a refresh rate of greater than 60Hz; you don't want to have to purchase accessories separately.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is the best out of Amazon's series of Fire tablets, especially because of its large, 11-inch display, a roughly 14-hour battery life, and its compatibility with stylus pens and keyboards. Backed by 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek MTK8188J CPU, the Fire Max 11 boasts a faster and smoother experience than other Fire tablets, and it also features 8MP rear and front cameras.

