Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet for work and play is currently 39% OFF for Prime members

Amazon has launched its latest Fire tablet deal ahead of Prime Day 2025, chopping 39% off the price of the Amazon Fire Max 11. This tablet is powerful enough for both work and play, along with sporting a beautiful 11-inch display, which is the largest of the Fire series.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is about as close as the Fire lineup gets to a premium tablet, featuring 4GB of RAM, front and rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner, and up to 14 hours of battery life. This particular Prime Day Fire deal is for the 64GB configuration of the tablet, though it also features a microSD port for expandable storage. While this price point comes with lockscreen ads, you can pay an extra $15 to have them removed.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229.99 $139.99 for Amazon Prime Members If you're looking for a powerful tablet at a serious discount, than a deal like this might be worth considering. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get 39% off the price of the Amazon Fire Max 11, the best and largest out of the Fire tablet bunch.

✅Recommended if: you want a tablet with a fairly large display and compatibility with first-party keyboard and stylus accessories; battery life is important to you when it comes to tablets; you want something affordable that still offers solid performance.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a tablet display with more than a 60Hz refresh rate; you need something with direct access to the Google Play Store.

We picked the Fire Max 11 as the best Amazon Fire tablet for work and play, and in no small part due to its better-than-expected performance and gorgeous 11-inch display. Performance is backed by the powerful MediaTek MTK8188J CPU and 4GB of RAM, and it also comes with decent front and rear cameras. While this price is for the version with 64GB of storage, which could be limiting for some buyers, the microSD port lets you expand storage up to 1TB, or you can upgrade to 128GB.

It's also a great pick for those with other Alexa smart home devices, for families sharing a tablet, or for students and professionals who need to be able to work on the go.