Don't wait — Amazon has its entire lineup of fantastic Fire Tablets on sale right now

Tablets are that perfect device that slots in between a smartphone and a full-sized computer. They allow for larger screen real estate for shopping, reading, watching movies, games, and more. Whether it is using the bigger screen to follow along with a recipe or catching up on your favorite shows, the holidays are the best time to pick one up! Also because that's when the biggest sales are happening, and Amazon is discounting all of its excellent Fire tablets.

While Amazon's Fire tablets are generally a great deal any time of the year, they get even better during the holidays. If you're shopping for a tablet and on a tight budget, check out the new Fire 7. This compact tablet picked up some solid updates and impressed us during our review of it. But don't forget that for nearly every table it offers, there's a kids version too!

If you're unfamiliar, just as Amazon's fire tablets are some of the best Android tablets for adults, they are equally as impressive for kids, maybe better. They are so great for kids because of the fantastic tools for parents and the massive library of content specifically for kids in the Amazon Kids+ program. Oh, and you get a year free, along with a two-year worry-free warranty when you purchase one.

When you want a tablet with a slightly larger display, check out the Fire HD 8 for both kids and adults. Of course, you don't only get a bigger screen. The Fire HD 8 also offers more RAM, a faster processor, improved speakers, and more.

But when you really want to step up and get the biggest Amazon tablet available, you'll be looking at the Fire HD 10. This is the top-of-the-line in terms of Fire tablets. Check out the Pro line for kids ready for a more mature experience, like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. If you aren't sure which would best suit your child, be sure to check out our guide on the differences between Amazon Fire Kids tablets.