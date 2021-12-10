Best Android tablets for kids Android Central 2021
Every kid wants a tablet, but deciding to invest in an Android tablet for kids is a big step. There are several features to consider: price, parental controls, and perhaps most importantly, durability. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a top pick for offering tons of great content for kids, including a protective bumper case and parental controls. You can manage what your kids do and not worry that they might be accessing questionable websites or web content.
- Best overall: Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet
- Best budget: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
- Best for Galaxy owners: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - 8.7" Gray
- Best for older kids: Amazon Fire 10 Kids Pro
- Best for learning: Leapfrog Academy Tablet
- Best for the family: Lenovo Tab M8 HD
- Best for accessories: DragonTouch KidzPad Y88X 7
Best overall: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is packed with some of the best hardware and software features you could ask for as a parent. Amazon took its top-of-the-line tablet for little ones aged 3-7, loaded it with parental controls, kid-specific content, and wrapped it up in a durable and functional case in lavender, sky blue, or aquamarine. While the screen size might be difficult for smaller toddlers to hold, the provided case does include a fold-out kickstand to prop up the tablet.
At 1080p, the full-HD display provides excellent colors and clarity. This becomes especially important when your child learns to read since the text will be much more straightforward. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition also retains the awesome-sounding dual-speakers setup with Dolby Atmos support. However, for those times when you'd like to limit the noise pollution in the room, there is still a 3.5 mm headphone jack so your child can keep watching their favorite shows.
The inclusion of 2GB RAM, along with the 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, means that the tablet will be a bit more future-proof than other options. Since this is a kids' edition from Amazon, it gets a free year of Amazon's Kids+ software. This provides parental controls for you and over 20,000 age-specific titles for your kids. Not only that, but the tablet also gets two years of "worry-free" guarantee — if the tablet breaks, Amazon will replace it. What else could you ask for?
Reasons to buy
- Great warranty
- Lots of content for kids of all ages
- Excellent parental controls
- Fantastic display
- Great sounding dual speakers
Reasons not to buy
- Can be a bit large for some children
- On the expensive side
- No Google services built-in
Best budget: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
You get almost everything with the Fire 8 Kids Edition. The only thing the Fire 8 is missing is the Google Play Store. While that might be off-putting to some adult buyers, it's not an issue for children, especially when Amazon does such a great job providing and curating content that your little ones will enjoy.
Specifically, though, the Kids Edition has perks over the regular Fire 8 that make it worth the extra money. The included case is absurdly thick and just bounces when the tablet (inevitably) hits the deck. Amazon has a bulletproof two-year warranty where you can claim a replacement if the worst happens, and Amazon Kids+ for a year is a handy bonus. The 12-hour battery is appreciated along with the built-in 32GB of storage, expandable to a whopping 1TB via an optional microSD card. It also now comes with a USB-C charger.
Amazon's parental controls are also robust. The kids can have a completely walled experience, siloed off from the main tablet where you, the parent, would have to share content that isn't already curated for young eyes. It's a tablet you can genuinely hand to your child without having to worry about them breaking it or what they're doing with it.
Reasons to buy
- Great warranty
- Tons of child-friendly content
- Excellent parental controls
- Well priced
- Kids case is almost indestructible
Reasons not to buy
- No Google services built-in
Best for Galaxy owners: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
If you work and live within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, chances are you will want your child to stick with the brand for their tablet as you're already familiar with the interface and style. The Tab A7 Lite is an affordable option that's worth considering for a young one.
Running on Android 11 and with a MediaTek processor, it has a sizeable 8.7-inch 1,340x800 WXGA+ screen and reasonable 32GB of internal storage for photos, videos, apps, and more, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Made with a sturdy metal frame, it's designed to withstand the odd bump and scuffs, and at just 0.81 lbs., it's easy to take with you and be held by tiny child hands. With the dynamic One UI interface, you can seamlessly connect the tablet to other compatible Galaxy devices, so you can let your child start watching a video from the tablet in the car, for example, and finish using your phone in the stroller.
Shipping with two months of free YouTube Premium, you can get entertained right out of the gate. The tablet has a long-lasting battery, 8MP, and 2MP cameras, and dual speakers.
Reasons to buy
- Super affordable
- Lightweight, so it's easy to bring with you
- Seamless transition among Galaxy devices
Reasons not to buy
- No kid-protected area
- Might be slower than others
Best for older kids: Amazon Fire 10 Kids Pro
Most Amazon Fire tablets are designed for young children up to about age 7, but the latest Fire HD 10 Kids Pro model is geared toward kids aged 6 to 12. Complete with a slimmer case in black or sky blue or a funky doodle or intergalactic design, the most significant difference is that these older kids are trusted with access to a digital store. They can request and download apps and purchases that parents approve and access a wider selection of apps, like Netflix, Zoom, and Minecraft. Kids can also make voice and video calls to another Alexa-enabled device over Wi-Fi to parent-approved contacts, like a close friend or the grandparents.
But it has all the parental controls caregivers and parents love about these tablets, including built-in controls in the web browser to filter out inappropriate websites and content. Parents also can block specific websites if they don't want their kids visiting them. If the tablet is shared with a younger sibling, you can still take advantage of the free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The tablet also comes with the generous two-year worry-free guarantee as all other Amazon Kids edition tablets.
Equipped with a 2GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM, 10.1-inch full HD screen with aluminosilicate glass, dual cameras (2MP front and 5 MP rear), USB-C 2.0, 32 or 64GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and up to 12-hour battery life, it's the most feature-rich Kids edition tablet in the Fire line-up.
Reasons to buy
- Cool case design options
- Protected kids section
- Access to more apps
- Access to digital store
Reasons not to buy
- Might find more suitable options for older kids
- No access to Google Play store
Best for learning: Leapfrog Academy Tablet
Leapfrog is a well-known name in electronic and educational children's toys, and the company also makes learning-focused tablets for the younger generation. The Academy tablet may not look like it, but it runs on Android underneath.
That gives Leapfrog a lot of flexibility. There's no Google Play Store, but it supports regular Android apps such as Netflix from alternative sources. However, the reason to buy this device is the Leapfrog first-party software. The UI is customizable, so your kids can create their space, while the most excellent parental controls ensure you have the final say over what they use and when.
There are hundreds of great apps to help your kids learn as they play, as well as full access to Leapfrog's Academy subscription service if you wish to get your hands on even more.
Reasons to buy
- Customizable UI
- Excellent parental controls
- Strong first-party apps and games
Reasons not to buy
- No Google Play
- Leapfrog software can be expensive
- Small screen
Best for the family: Lenovo Tab M8 HD
This tablet is a powerful one that will be great for kids and the whole family. Every family member can set up and access their account, including a special one just for kids using the dedicated area called Kids Account.
Activating Kid's Mode 3.0, fun and educational content curated just for young ones by the KIDOZ kids content discovery platform comes to the forefront. It also has a browser that shows only white-listed websites that are safe for use and feature age-appropriate content, and a scheduling tool for parents.
Parents can feel confident that their kids are accessing the web in a safe environment and enjoy full access to websites and other content through their accounts. The tablet runs Android 9 Pie, with no indications it will update to the current version of Android 10. It offers an impressive 18-hour battery life along with 32GB of storage, rear 5MP, and 8MP cameras, both with autofocus, and a front 2MP camera and access to the Google Play Store.
Reasons to buy
- Multi-user capabilities
- Protected kids section
- Amazing battery life
Reasons not to buy
- Micro-USB for charging
- An old version of Android
Best for accessories: DragonTouch KidzPad Y88X 7
A cheaper alternative to Amazon Fire tablets, the Dragon Touch stands out because it comes loaded with tons of accessories. This includes a kid-proof bumper case in blue or pink like Amazon tablets, a shoulder strap, and even a matching stylus.
Equipped with a 7-inch IPS display and 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via optional microSD card), it is loaded with Android 10 and full access to Google services like Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store. It comes with KIDOZ pre-installed, which provides access to thousands of free kid-appropriate games, videos, and filtered websites, including Disney-authorized content, with no ads or in-app purchases allowed. While you can exit the Kids Mode, it requires the parents' permission. Parents can monitor screen time and activities, and filter content as well for further safeguarding. It has dual 2MP cameras, including a front and rear, for snapping fun photos and recording videos.
The stylus is perfect for creative kids who want to explore drawing or practice writing. They can adjust angles using the rotatable handle for the most comfortable experience, whether having fun in the back seat of the car or playing on the kitchen table. The shoulder strap is perfect for on-the-go, so kids can carry it over their shoulder or messenger style, feeling a sense of responsibility for their gadget. With the kid-proof case, you don't have to worry about them accidentally dropping and breaking it.
Reasons to buy
- Comes with lots of accessories
- Protected kids section
- Pre-installed app with kid-friendly content
- Google services built-in
Reasons not to buy
- Short battery life
- Low-res cameras
Should you buy an Android tablet or an iPad?
The choice between getting an Android tablet for kids or an iPad for your little one can be a tough one. If your household is immersed in the Apple ecosystem with products like iPhones, Apple TV, MacBooks, and so on, an iPad might be the better decision. You can easily and seamlessly sync information across all devices. You can manage the iPad from your iPhone, such as using a single Apple ID, sending content, like photos or videos, from one device to another easily using features like AirDrop, and access apps through a familiar user interface.
However, iPads are generally more expensive than Android tablets, especially if you want to get a newer and larger-screened model. For teens, however, an iPad might make more sense. It's perfect for tasks like researching the web, composing documents with an add-on keyboard, making videos, or other creative content that might use Apple software or the improved iPad camera.
For older kids and those who can be trusted with a more delicate tablet, an iPad might be the better decision. However, if you're investing in a tablet that others in the family will use for purposes beyond kid-friendly apps, too, you might want to opt for an iPad instead and buy a rugged case along with it.
Should you buy an Android tablet or a Chromebook?
Android tablets are designed to be held in hand, while Chromebooks look more like laptops with a hinge design and fully attached keyboard. While you can use add-on Bluetooth keyboards with tablets, if your child uses a keyboard most of the time, a Chromebook might be the better option.
Chromebooks are better for typing, have bigger screens in most instances, and make perfect homework companions for kids. On the other hand, Android tablets are better for handheld use and activities like watching videos on the go, playing games or accessing apps, taking photos and videos, and other entertainment-based activities.
For older kids looking for a device to help with homework, a touchscreen Chromebook is better because it will also provide access fully desktop versions of websites and the full Chrome OS web browser. You can still add restrictions if necessary, and kids can still download apps from the Google Play Store. But they can also use programs and software that might not be compatible with a tablet and easily access content in the cloud.
However, with younger kids, it would make more sense to gift them an affordable Android tablet that is rugged with tons of parental controls and curated kid-friendly content. Plus, they can knock around, drop, bump, and scratch without worry about damaging it.
Both are lightweight, great for watching videos and accessing apps. But Android tablets are more appropriate for younger kids (say, those 12 and under), while pre-teens and teens will get much more use from a Chromebook if the purpose is as a homework aid and not just for fun and entertainment.
Bottom line: Which Android tablet should you get for your kid?
No one knows your child like you do. You are the best predictor of what your child will enjoy and get the most use out of. You're also the one with the wallet.
But it's tough to look too far beyond the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. Amazon's no-quibble warranty and the sheer amount of content available for the young ones make it hard to top. Plus, it comes loaded with tons of content curated specifically for kids and parental control features that caregivers will appreciate. And the latest version has been updated to be faster and last longer.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition hardware means you can future-proof as your child grows. Let them show you how responsible they can be with the Fire Kids Edition tablet, then consider upgrading to a more expensive Android tablet, iPad, or even a Chromebook when it makes sense.
When it comes down to it, though, all of these are good options. So you're sure to be getting a great tablet for your kids with any of them.
