Best Android tablets for kids Android Central 2021

Every kid wants a tablet, but deciding to invest in an Android tablet for kids is a big step. There are several features to consider: price, parental controls, and perhaps most importantly, durability. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a top pick for offering tons of great content for kids, including a protective bumper case and parental controls. You can manage what your kids do and not worry that they might be accessing questionable websites or web content.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is packed with some of the best hardware and software features you could ask for as a parent. Amazon took its top-of-the-line tablet for little ones aged 3-7, loaded it with parental controls, kid-specific content, and wrapped it up in a durable and functional case in lavender, sky blue, or aquamarine. While the screen size might be difficult for smaller toddlers to hold, the provided case does include a fold-out kickstand to prop up the tablet. At 1080p, the full-HD display provides excellent colors and clarity. This becomes especially important when your child learns to read since the text will be much more straightforward. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition also retains the awesome-sounding dual-speakers setup with Dolby Atmos support. However, for those times when you'd like to limit the noise pollution in the room, there is still a 3.5 mm headphone jack so your child can keep watching their favorite shows. The inclusion of 2GB RAM, along with the 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, means that the tablet will be a bit more future-proof than other options. Since this is a kids' edition from Amazon, it gets a free year of Amazon's Kids+ software. This provides parental controls for you and over 20,000 age-specific titles for your kids. Not only that, but the tablet also gets two years of "worry-free" guarantee — if the tablet breaks, Amazon will replace it. What else could you ask for? Reasons to buy Great warranty

Lots of content for kids of all ages

Excellent parental controls

Fantastic display

Great sounding dual speakers Reasons not to buy Can be a bit large for some children

On the expensive side

No Google services built-in

Best overall Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet Top-notch experience With up to 12 hours of battery life and over 20,000 titles of kid-approved content, your kid will have plenty to keep them busy. $140 at Amazon

$140 at Best Buy

$140 at Target

Best budget: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

You get almost everything with the Fire 8 Kids Edition. The only thing the Fire 8 is missing is the Google Play Store. While that might be off-putting to some adult buyers, it's not an issue for children, especially when Amazon does such a great job providing and curating content that your little ones will enjoy. Specifically, though, the Kids Edition has perks over the regular Fire 8 that make it worth the extra money. The included case is absurdly thick and just bounces when the tablet (inevitably) hits the deck. Amazon has a bulletproof two-year warranty where you can claim a replacement if the worst happens, and Amazon Kids+ for a year is a handy bonus. The 12-hour battery is appreciated along with the built-in 32GB of storage, expandable to a whopping 1TB via an optional microSD card. It also now comes with a USB-C charger. Amazon's parental controls are also robust. The kids can have a completely walled experience, siloed off from the main tablet where you, the parent, would have to share content that isn't already curated for young eyes. It's a tablet you can genuinely hand to your child without having to worry about them breaking it or what they're doing with it. Reasons to buy Great warranty

Tons of child-friendly content

Excellent parental controls

Well priced

Kids case is almost indestructible Reasons not to buy No Google services built-in

Best budget Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition A kids tablet that's almost impossible to beat With the Fire 8 Kids Edition, you'll get just about everything except for the Google Play Store, but you might not even need it. $90 at Amazon

$90 at Best Buy

$90 at Target

Best for Galaxy owners: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If you work and live within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, chances are you will want your child to stick with the brand for their tablet as you're already familiar with the interface and style. The Tab A7 Lite is an affordable option that's worth considering for a young one. Running on Android 11 and with a MediaTek processor, it has a sizeable 8.7-inch 1,340x800 WXGA+ screen and reasonable 32GB of internal storage for photos, videos, apps, and more, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Made with a sturdy metal frame, it's designed to withstand the odd bump and scuffs, and at just 0.81 lbs., it's easy to take with you and be held by tiny child hands. With the dynamic One UI interface, you can seamlessly connect the tablet to other compatible Galaxy devices, so you can let your child start watching a video from the tablet in the car, for example, and finish using your phone in the stroller. Shipping with two months of free YouTube Premium, you can get entertained right out of the gate. The tablet has a long-lasting battery, 8MP, and 2MP cameras, and dual speakers. Reasons to buy Super affordable

Lightweight, so it's easy to bring with you

Seamless transition among Galaxy devices Reasons not to buy No kid-protected area

Might be slower than others

Best for Galaxy owners Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - 8.7" Gray Affordable and fun This one takes the cake and allows for seamless transitioning among Galaxy devices as far as trusted brands go. $120 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

$145 at Walmart

Best for older kids: Amazon Fire 10 Kids Pro

Most Amazon Fire tablets are designed for young children up to about age 7, but the latest Fire HD 10 Kids Pro model is geared toward kids aged 6 to 12. Complete with a slimmer case in black or sky blue or a funky doodle or intergalactic design, the most significant difference is that these older kids are trusted with access to a digital store. They can request and download apps and purchases that parents approve and access a wider selection of apps, like Netflix, Zoom, and Minecraft. Kids can also make voice and video calls to another Alexa-enabled device over Wi-Fi to parent-approved contacts, like a close friend or the grandparents. But it has all the parental controls caregivers and parents love about these tablets, including built-in controls in the web browser to filter out inappropriate websites and content. Parents also can block specific websites if they don't want their kids visiting them. If the tablet is shared with a younger sibling, you can still take advantage of the free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The tablet also comes with the generous two-year worry-free guarantee as all other Amazon Kids edition tablets. Equipped with a 2GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM, 10.1-inch full HD screen with aluminosilicate glass, dual cameras (2MP front and 5 MP rear), USB-C 2.0, 32 or 64GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and up to 12-hour battery life, it's the most feature-rich Kids edition tablet in the Fire line-up. Reasons to buy Cool case design options

Protected kids section

Access to more apps

Access to digital store Reasons not to buy Might find more suitable options for older kids

No access to Google Play store

Best for older kids Amazon Fire 10 Kids Pro More power, more access Older kids can request apps and purchases, access content like Netflix and Zoom, and even make Wi-Fi calls to approved contacts. $140 at Amazon

$140 at Best Buy

$140 at Target

Best for learning: Leapfrog Academy Tablet

Leapfrog is a well-known name in electronic and educational children's toys, and the company also makes learning-focused tablets for the younger generation. The Academy tablet may not look like it, but it runs on Android underneath. That gives Leapfrog a lot of flexibility. There's no Google Play Store, but it supports regular Android apps such as Netflix from alternative sources. However, the reason to buy this device is the Leapfrog first-party software. The UI is customizable, so your kids can create their space, while the most excellent parental controls ensure you have the final say over what they use and when. There are hundreds of great apps to help your kids learn as they play, as well as full access to Leapfrog's Academy subscription service if you wish to get your hands on even more. Reasons to buy Customizable UI

Excellent parental controls

Strong first-party apps and games Reasons not to buy No Google Play

Leapfrog software can be expensive

Small screen

Best for learning Leapfrog Academy Tablet Educational software from a trusted brand Leapfrog put its years of expertise in kids tech into an excellent Android tablet that teaches your little ones while they play. $98 at Walmart

$120 at Target

Best for the family: Lenovo Tab M8 HD

This tablet is a powerful one that will be great for kids and the whole family. Every family member can set up and access their account, including a special one just for kids using the dedicated area called Kids Account. Activating Kid's Mode 3.0, fun and educational content curated just for young ones by the KIDOZ kids content discovery platform comes to the forefront. It also has a browser that shows only white-listed websites that are safe for use and feature age-appropriate content, and a scheduling tool for parents. Parents can feel confident that their kids are accessing the web in a safe environment and enjoy full access to websites and other content through their accounts. The tablet runs Android 9 Pie, with no indications it will update to the current version of Android 10. It offers an impressive 18-hour battery life along with 32GB of storage, rear 5MP, and 8MP cameras, both with autofocus, and a front 2MP camera and access to the Google Play Store. Reasons to buy Multi-user capabilities

Protected kids section

Amazing battery life Reasons not to buy Micro-USB for charging

An old version of Android

Best for the family Lenovo Tab M8 HD Multi-user access from a trusted brand Lenovo is a trusted brand in computing, and the ability to have multiple user accounts means it can work for the whole family. $100 at Amazon

$95 at Best Buy

$108 at Staples

Best for accessories: DragonTouch KidzPad Y88X 7

A cheaper alternative to Amazon Fire tablets, the Dragon Touch stands out because it comes loaded with tons of accessories. This includes a kid-proof bumper case in blue or pink like Amazon tablets, a shoulder strap, and even a matching stylus. Equipped with a 7-inch IPS display and 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via optional microSD card), it is loaded with Android 10 and full access to Google services like Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store. It comes with KIDOZ pre-installed, which provides access to thousands of free kid-appropriate games, videos, and filtered websites, including Disney-authorized content, with no ads or in-app purchases allowed. While you can exit the Kids Mode, it requires the parents' permission. Parents can monitor screen time and activities, and filter content as well for further safeguarding. It has dual 2MP cameras, including a front and rear, for snapping fun photos and recording videos. The stylus is perfect for creative kids who want to explore drawing or practice writing. They can adjust angles using the rotatable handle for the most comfortable experience, whether having fun in the back seat of the car or playing on the kitchen table. The shoulder strap is perfect for on-the-go, so kids can carry it over their shoulder or messenger style, feeling a sense of responsibility for their gadget. With the kid-proof case, you don't have to worry about them accidentally dropping and breaking it. Reasons to buy Comes with lots of accessories

Protected kids section

Pre-installed app with kid-friendly content

Google services built-in Reasons not to buy Short battery life

Low-res cameras

Best for accessories DragonTouch KidzPad Y88X 7 Plenty of extras included Perfect for use on the go, this tablet is not only affordable, but it also comes with a bumper case, shoulder strap, and stylus. $100 at Amazon