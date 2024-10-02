Amazon beefs up the Fire HD 8 lineup with AI and more memory

What you need to know

Amazon launched three new Fire HD 8 tablets—Fire HD 8 (2024), Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro.

Each tablet includes a writing assistant, quick webpage summaries via the Amazon Silk browser, and a tool for creating custom wallpapers from text prompts.

The Fire HD 8 is now just $55 (down from $100), and the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is marked down to $70 from its usual $140 during the October Prime Day event.

Amazon has introduced three new Fire HD 8 tablets, all souped up with better performance and some slick generative AI capabilities.

Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 lineup includes the Fire HD 8 (2024), Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, all loaded with handy generative AI features. You’ll find a writing assist feature built right into the keyboard to help you polish up your writing. Plus, the Amazon Silk browser can now whip up quick webpage summaries, and there's an AI tool that lets you create custom wallpapers just from a text prompt.

Starting later this month, Amazon’s AI features will also be available on various compatible Fire tablets, the company said in a blog post.

True to its name, the new Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch display with a 1280 x 800 resolution. A standout upgrade in the 2024 model is the addition of 3GB of RAM in the base 32GB version, while the 64GB model gets a bump to 4GB of RAM.

While these specs aren’t revolutionary for a budget tablet, they’re a noticeable step up from the 2GB of RAM found in the previous Fire HD 8 (2022 model), representing a 50 to 100 percent improvement.

The tablet also sports an improved rear camera, though it sticks to a modest 5MP resolution. Amazon claims it can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, which is the same as the previous model.

Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro are designed for different age ranges—Kids is for little ones aged 3 to 7, while Pro is meant for kids 6 to 12. They both come with a two-year warranty that covers those inevitable mishaps. Plus, you’ll snag a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ with your purchase.

Each of the three models comes in its own set of fun colors. The Fire HD 8 (2024) will be available in Black, Emerald, and Hibiscus. The Fire HD 8 Kids has options like Blue, Disney Pixar Cars (red and yellow), Disney Princess (pink and purple), and Grape. Lastly, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro will feature colors like Discovery (teal and blue), Hello Teal, Jungle Cat (purple and blue), and Marvel Avengers (black and red).

Usually priced at $100 with lock-screen ads, the Fire HD 8 is now on sale for just $55 as part of the October Prime Day event. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, which typically costs $140, is also marked down to $70 for Prime Day.