Prime Day came early! Amazon is offering members over 50% OFF this popular Fire tablet

Sometimes you have to make big sacrifices when looking for the perfect cheap tablet, but as Prime Day approaches, Amazon is already offering one of our favorite Fire tablets for a stupid-low price. Prime members can currently get more than half off the price of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus as part of the retailer's Early Prime Day deals.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is similar to the base model, though it also features an improved battery of up to 12 hours, upgraded RAM, performance improvements, and faster charging. While this particular deal is for the lockscreen ad version, you can pay a little more to have them removed, or just rock some advertising if you need a tablet for a super-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): $119.99 $54.99 for Amazon Prime members for Early Prime Day deals Amazon's Fire HD 8 Plus is selling to Prime members for just $55 right now, if you don't mind buying a tablet with some lockscreen advertisements. This deal marks $65 in savings compared to the Fire HD 8 Plus's normal price, representing a 54% discount overall.

✅Recommended if: you want a simple Fire tablet that offers a solid battery life; you use other Amazon or Alexa devices or apps, and you want seamless compatibility; you're looking for something on the affordable side of the price spectrum.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a tablet with a larger screen than 8 inches; you would rather upgrade to the highest-resolution screen available; you want something with easy access to Google Play Store apps.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is about as good as it gets for affordable, entry-level Fire tablets that won't compromise some level of performance. While there are multiple configurations, this price is for the 32GB storage version with lockscreen ads, though it also boasts more RAM than the base level model at 3GB. Additionally, Amazon built this model with an improved hexa-core CPU that it says offers 30-percent faster speeds than the previous generation, and it also added fast-charging, wireless charging, and up to 12 hours of battery life per charge.

While the Fire HD 8 is our pick for the best Amazon Fire tablet overall, those in need of a little better performance may want to consider going with this discount on the Fire HD 8 Plus.