Mass Appeal Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Next Level Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) The 2020 edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the iterative updates that you'd expect in terms of increased RAM, storage, and processor capabilities. It adds to that a design refresh and additional color options. In some respects, it may be bested by the HD 8 Plus, but we still think this offers excellent value for the price. From $45 at Amazon Pros Faster processor

More RAM and higher storage capacity

USB-C charging port

Refreshed design and colors

Game Mode Cons No wireless charging

Cameras are still meh The Fire HD 8 Plus marks the first time Amazon attempted to differentiate tablets or e-readers in the same line with premium features. No doubt, some of these features like fast charging and wireless charging will find their way to other products in the lineup, but if you want to taste the future of the Fire lineup, this is the gadget to get. From $55 at Amazon Pros Even faster processor and more RAM than HD 8

USB-C charging port

Fast-charging

Wireless charging

Game Mode Cons More expensive than HD 8

Only available in one color option

Same lackluster cameras as HD 8

Over the past year, Amazon has updated nearly all of the devices in its Fire tablet lineup, from the bare-bones, impulse-buy Fire 7 to the more expensive and immersive Fire HD 10. The company has even updated its Kids Edition versions of these tablets in lockstep with the regular ones. However, Fire fans like myself have been waiting nearly two years for an update to the HD 8, which I've often called the Goldilocks of tablets for its "just right" balance of price, performance, and value. So now that the Fire HD 8 has been updated along with a more premium Fire HD 8 Plus, what is someone in the market for a tremendous mid-size tablet to do?

See all the very best Amazon Fire tablet deals we could find right here.

Nit-picking the differences: Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. 8 Plus

Since this is the first time we've seen separate devices in the exact same product line (aside from the Kids Edition versions), let's take a look at just what the differences are between these two tablets.

Fire HD 8 (2020) Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Display 8" HD 8" HD Resolution 1280x800 (189 ppi) 1280x800 (189 ppi) Storage 32/64GB

Expandable up to 1TB 32/64GB

Expandable up to 1TB CPU Quad-core 2.0 GHz Quad-core 2.0 GHz Ram 2GB 3GB Charging Time 5 hours 4 hours Wireless Charging No Yes Cameras 2MP front and rear 2MP front and rear Weight 12.5 oz 12.5 oz Dimensions 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches (202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm) 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches (202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm) Colors Black

Plum

Twilight Blue

White Slate

As you can see, there isn't that much that separates these two versions of the Fire HD 8. They look the same, feel the same, weigh the same, and even share accessories like cases and covers. The most significant differences are inside (RAM and charging capabilities) and outside (color options). But that's really about it.

What improvements do these devices share? Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. 8 Plus

Amazon didn't make a ton of substantial changes to this iteration of the HD 8, but the iterative changes it did make (to both models) are welcome improvements.

For starters, it increased the battery life from 10 to 12 hours, which doesn't sound like much, but can make a significant difference on those long road trips or flights (and if you're at home, it just means that you can wait that much longer before charging again!). It also brought USB-C to the lineup (first introduced with the 2019 HD 10), so hopefully, we'll start to see that on all Amazon device updates moving forward.

Amazon updated the color palette of the HD 8 to match better the 7 and series and its popular Kindle e-readers. It also improved the processors for a 30% performance improvement, and it upped the RAM in both devices (2GB and 3GB, respectively). While it kept the 32 and 64GB internal storage configurations, Amazon bumped the microSD storage expandability up to 1TB, which is excellent to store movies, music, and games for extended trips or areas with low connectivity.

This marks the first time a Fire tablet has had the front-facing camera on the side in a horizontal or landscape orientation, and I, for one, think that was a wise decision. I know that I tend to hold my tablets that way when trying to get a better view of the content on the screen, so it makes sense that this would be a better experience for video chatting with others. Also, if you want to use a Bluetooth keyboard, this orientation makes way more sense.

Finally, Amazon is introducing a distraction-free gaming experience called Game Mode. This blocks notifications from intruding on your gameplay. The best part about it? It is on by default and comes on automatically when you open a game. Of course, you can always turn this off in the settings if you don't mind the interruptions, but why would you?

What does the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offer?

2020 marks the first time Amazon has tried to create a more premium tier in its Fire tablets with the Fire HD 8 Plus. On the surface, the device doesn't really look any different than the "regular" Fire HD 8, aside from only being available in a Slate color. No, for the HD 8 Plus, it's what's on the inside that counts.

For starters, the HD 8 Plus comes with 50% more RAM than the HD 8 (3GB to 2GB), which should help games and movies appear more fluid, and future-proof you longer than the other Fire tablets. Additionally, the HD 8 Plus can charge faster via its included 9W adapter. This is great for those who want to top off more quickly, particularly before a road trip.

Speaking of charging, the real selling point with the HD 8 Plus is that it is capable of Qi wireless charging. Amazon is selling a unique Wireless Charging Dock, but it also works with some third-party wireless chargers. Using the Amazon dock means that you can quickly put your Fire HD 8 into Show Mode and leave it like that without having an ugly wire sticking out or worrying about the battery running out. This turns it into an Echo Show, but it's an Echo Show that you can pick up and take with you anywhere.

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. 8 Plus: Which should you buy?

As a fan of Amazon's devices, I was thrilled to see that this popular tablet size was finally updated after two years. I was also happy to see Amazon introducing more premium features in the HD 8. Both versions of the tablet are great options, but for most people, the HD 8 is the way to go. Sure it doesn't have wireless charging, nor does it charge as quickly as the HD 8 Plus, but I don't think that matters to most Fire tablet customers. Yeah, they're "nice-to-haves," but they're not "need-to-haves." So for the $20+ difference, I think most people will be just fine with the base version.

That said, even at its max storage capacity and with accessories like the Wireless Charging Dock, the Fire HD 8 Plus is over $150 less than the cheapest iPad and is thus still an excellent value for a personal or family entertainment device. Add on the fact that with that wireless dock, it can serve as essentially a full-time Echo Show replacement, and you get two fantastic Amazon devices for the price of one. Not a bad deal!

Mass appeal Amazon Fire HD 8 - 2020 Release Just what you need The 2020 edition of the Fire HD 8 made all the basic improvements that you'd expect over the 2018 version, and honestly, that's more than enough for most people. It still provides a reliable device at a great value. From $45 at Amazon

From $90 at Best Buy

Next level Amazon Fire HD Plus (2020) Mas fuego If you were waiting for more innovation from the Fire tablet line, the Fire HD 8 Plus delivers. It brings all of the incremental updates from its sibling but adds fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, which isn't something you'll be able to find anywhere near this price point. From $65 at Amazon

From $110 at Best Buy