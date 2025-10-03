Just ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches 36% OFF for this Fire Max 11 productivity bundle

It's that time of year when Amazon launches some of its biggest tablet deals, and although it isn't quite Prime Day yet, this next entry's a solid value proposition. Just days ahead of the sale, the retailer is offering 36% off this Amazon Fire Max 11 "productivity" bundle, which comes with a first-party keyboard and stylus.

The Fire Max 11 is no doubt the best Fire tablet for work and play, in no small part due to its powerful CPU, large 11-inch display, and these first-party accessories, which are usually sold separately.

This particular deal is for the Fire Max 11 with 64GB of storage. While that isn't much, the tablet also comes with a microSD slot for those who want to add extra storage. Amazon says it offers up to 14 hours of battery life per charge, while it also includes both front and rear cameras.

Amazon Fire Max 11 productivity bundle: $369.97 $236.49 for Early Prime Day deals Amazon has cut the price of its Fire Max 11 tablet bundle by over $130, offering buyers a tablet, keyboard, and stylus all for just $236. The Fire Max 11 offers a large tablet screen, an improved processor compared to the rest of the Fire lineup, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a powerful tablet with a long battery life that you can use for work, hardcore gaming, or other activities that require high-level performance; you want a tablet option that comes with a keyboard and/or stylus; you prefer a larger tablet screen of around 11 inches.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to have access to the Google Play Store without side-loading; you need a tablet that includes a 3.5mm headphone jack; you need a tablet with a selfie cam that's more powerful than 8MP, and you have the budget to upgrade.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is far and away the best out of the Fire tablet lineup, and it still offers a pretty fair price tag. From the 11-inch TUV display and the roughly 14-hour battery life, the tablet is designed to be suitable for a wide range of work tasks, while still being lightweight enough to be used on the go. With this bundle, you get a solid value with the inclusion of a keyboard and stylus, marking $133 in savings.

It also includes front and rear cameras, both 8MP, as well as dual-speaker audio, a fingerprint scanner, and USB-C audio capabilities. Unfortunately, it doesn't include a 3.5mm headphone jack, but that can be remedied using USB-C or Bluetooth.

This discount is for the Fire Max 11 bundle with just 64GB of storage, though it also includes a microSD slot for expandable storage of up to 1TB. Performance is backed by the powerful MediaTek MTK8188J processor, and it features split screen and other multitasking features supported by the included 4GB of RAM.

The bottom line is that, if you were already looking to cash in on a tablet, keyboard, and stylus combo bundle, this might be a good chance to do so.