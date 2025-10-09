Do you need a cheap tablet? This is the one I would get and its 50% off

The funny thing about tablets is that I was a fan of the form factor long before I made a living writing about them. I usually gravitate towards the flagship models, but I can also appreciate when a cheap tablet offers a well-rounded experience, bringing us to Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet.

To be fair, I think the Fire HD 10 is a tough pill to swallow at its $139.99 retail price, but as the latest Prime Day comes to a close, I noticed that it's still on sale for 50% off. That brings the price down to just $70, and I don't know if there's a better tablet that you can get at that price. But you'll want to move quickly as there's not much time left before the deal expires.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon It's not the most powerful tablet out there, but the Amazon Fire HD 10 does a pretty darn good job at checking a lot of boxes. And at 50% off, it makes an "okay" device look really enticing.

✅Recommended if: You're on a budget and don't care about anything but saving money and having a way to consume as much Amazon content as you can. Or you're entrenched in the Amazon ecosystem and want a cheap way to replicate the Google Pixel Tablet experience.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't want to deal with Amazon constantly trying to get you to use its services, and you don't want to spend the time to get the Google Play Store running. It's also not the greatest option for those who want a powerful Android tablet to use for more than just watching shows or reading books.

Although it's running Amazon's tweaked version of Android, that's probably not much of an issue for a lot of people out there. It gives you quick and easy access to all of your Amazon services, while the Amazon App Store lets you download and install apps and games. And if you really wanted to, there are ways to install third-party launchers and even the Google Play Store, provided that you have the time and patience to do so.

The biggest downside to Amazon's lineup of tablets is that they're traditionally much less powerful compared to some of our other favorite cheap Android tablets. That said, the latest Fire HD 10 is about 25% faster than its predecessor while being equipped with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Oh, and it's rated to last for up to 13 hours on a single charge, which is one of the benefits of using a chip that's optimized for this device.

At its core, the Fire HD 10 is essentially just a media consumption device, whether it be for books, TV shows, movies, or whatever else you want. It does have the added benefit of doubling as a smart home hub, so long as you are using smart devices within the Amazon Alexa ecosystem. However, you can get non-Alexa devices working too if you're like me and have already set up Home Assistant to interconnect all of the smart things in your home.