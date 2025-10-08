This budget Samsung tablet has dropped under $150 for Amazon's last Prime Day sale of the year

Prime Day is rife with good tablet deals this year, including this 32% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. The deal marks a little over $70 off the tablet's normal purchase price, bringing it down to just $149.

Samsung released the A9 series last year as a pair of budget options, with the Plus model offering a slightly larger display than the base model at 11 inches. It's particularly well-liked for its low sticker price, but it also features 64GB of storage, a microSD slot for expanded storage, and dual stereo speakers.

It's worth noting that the A9 Plus isn't compatible with Samsung's first-party stylus, the S Pen. So, if that's a dealbreaker for you, you'll need to consider upgrading to one of the company's premium tablets, many of which are included in our best Samsung tablets index.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $219.99 $148.94 for Amazon Prime Day Hours remain to take advantage of this year's final Amazon Prime Day deals, including a 32% discount on the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus. At just $149, this deal slashes over $70 off the normal purchase price of the 11-inch, economy tablet.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a great deal on a budget-friendly tablet and you prefer a slightly larger screen of around 11 inches; you like having a tablet with a long-lasting battery; having a lightweight, portable tablet is a major priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a Samsung Galaxy tablet that will be compatible with the company's S Pen stylus; you prefer a tablet with a smaller screen and would rather consider going with the base-level Samsung Galaxy A9 instead; you need something with a better screen resolution than a budget tablet can offer.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is the larger version of the company's budget A9 series, featuring an 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 15W fast charging, and a battery life of around 12 hours per charge. While this particular model only has 64GB of storage, the A9 Plus also includes a microSD slot for expanding storage up to 1TB, or you can upgrade to the 128GB configuration. With 4GB of RAM and a basic Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, performance isn't going to be anything to write home about on the A9 Plus, but it's still a worthy pick as far as budget tablets go.

The A9 Plus also comes with dual stereo speakers that get relatively loud, while also featuring 8MP and 5MP rear and front cameras, respectively.

To be sure, the screen's resolution is only 1920 x 1200, so those in need of a higher quality display will want to look elsewhere. Otherwise, this is a great pick for families and casual users, and it's hard to go wrong at such a low price.