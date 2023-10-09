Samsung quietly unwraps the Galaxy Tab A9 series in select markets

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9 Plus are silently launched for select regions.

The Galaxy Tab A9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and a 5100mAh battery.

The Plus model packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset and quad speakers.

Both Galaxy tablets come in Wi-Fi and 5G models.

Samsung has quietly announced the next set of tablets this year, dubbed Galaxy Tab A9 and A9 Plus. These budget-focused tablets are announced in select markets like India and some other regions, including UAE and Guatemala (via GSMArena).

This new batch of devices arrive shortly after the recent launch of Samsung's new Fan Edition tablets Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus. These Galaxy A series were recently spotted on Amazon India's website for sale (via Gadgets360).

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The Galaxy Tab A9 listing confirms that the device features an 8.7-inch LCD with 800 x 1340 resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the same chip featured in the recent OnePlus Pad Go tablet. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Tab A9 equips a single 8MP rear camera coupled with a 2MP selfie shooter. Keeping the lights on the tablet is a decent 5100mAh battery capacity, and the Galaxy Tab A9 is available in two models: Wi-Fi and 5G. It comes with AKG-powered dual speakers and can be purchased in one of three colorways: Grey, Dark Blue, and Silver.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Additionally, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus carries the same design aesthetics as its younger sibling and even features the same color options. The Amazon India listing of the Plus variant mentions a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which may provide improved performance over the non-Plus model. It's further equipped with an 11-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, the same 5100mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a quad-speaker system.

According to Gadgets360, the Galaxy Tab A9 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM variant (WiFi-only model), and the 5G variant costs Rs 15,999. The Galaxy A9 Plus retails at Rs 20,999 for a Wi-Fi model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage; the 5G variant pricing is yet to be determined.

The Indian market is seeing a lot of competition when it comes to Android tablets on a budget. After the recent Galaxy Tab S9 FE launch, the country saw the OnePlus Pad Go tablet, and now the latest Galaxy Tab A9 series models now join the list as well, giving consumers plenty of affordable tablet options as competition heats up in the segment.