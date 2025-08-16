What you need to know

Google officially teased a few AI-powered features for the Pixel 10 on X via a short teaser clip.

The video seemingly teased the series' strong telephoto capabilities while also calling back to the Pixel 9's "Add Me."

Google confirms against that its launch event is set for August 20.

It's nearly go time, and Google is ramping up its teaser engine for the Pixel 10 series with some hints about Gemini.

This afternoon (Aug 15), Google posted a short teaser clip on X, briefly hinting at what consumers can expect out of the Pixel 10 series. Again, Google is sticking with its promotional tagline: "Ask more of your phone." The teaser runs through its first feature, which seems to touch on the phone's telephoto lens. Google asks, "What if the camera could get super, super, super close" to your subject, while you're undoubtedly pretty far away.

The teaser doesn't expand on that, but the clip rolls into quite a familiar feature that we've even seen tested during an I/O keynote.

The next question posed is: "What if you could be in the group photo even if you snapped the group photo?" This is, of course, leading us right into a pretty convenient Google Pixel feature that we first heard about in 2024. Aside from these two teasers—and the frame of a Pixel 10—Google's short clip doesn't give us much else to chew on.

The company has confirmed again that its event will take place on August 20.

Google in NYC

Additionally, Google started dropping some more concrete details about its August 20 event for new Pixels. The company states it will have a recognizable cast on set for the Pixels, such as the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon. The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, British racer Lando Curry, "and more" are teased to be at the Made by Google event.

The action goes down on August 20 at 1pm ET (10am PT).

It's digestible AI

This group photo feature Google's alluding to seems to almost certainly be "Add Me." In 2024, after the Made by Google event of that year, the Pixel 9 went live for pre-orders, but not before we saw Add Me showcased during the keynote. Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand said it best: Add Me is "AI that people can understand." The Pixel 9 is capable of taking a group photo once, and then allowing the photographer to step in somewhere and snap another.

It then leverages its AI software to graciously merge those two photos to a point where it looks like someone else took the photo. Like a video game where it's just some camera floating by a string. While this feels like a feature we should've expected on the Pixel 10, it's nice to see Google (sort of) say so.

Let's also not forget about the foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which has had some rumors surface quite recently. Those reports highlighted the existence of Qi2 support and a potential delay in its market release that consumers might need to keep in the back of their minds.

For more news and information on Google's upcoming phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.