Pixel 10a leaks reveal familiar design ahead of rumored March 2026 launch

What you need to know

Official CAD renders of the Pixel 10a leak, showcasing a design similar to its predecessor.

Pixel 10a may feature a slightly downgraded Tensor G4 chip and similar camera specs as Pixel 9a.

Anticipated launch in March 2026 with an affordable price around $499.

Google's next budget device, the Pixel 10a, has been showing up in some leaks lately, but we may have just got our hands on official-looking CAD renders of the phone. The leak comes from Android Headlines claiming that the Pixel 10a will keep its predecessors' design, despite seeing some contradicting responses with the Pixel 9a.

The images show the alleged Pixel 10a in a bright blue like the Galaxy Z Fold 7's colorway, but the publication notes that this is just for display purposes only. That said, the CAD renders show off the device from several angles, giving us a good look at the device's controls, the overall design, as well as the display of the phone.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Right off the bat, we see that Google could be sticking to the seamless rear panel, letting go of the usual Pixel-esque camera bump for the pill-shaped floating camera island that houses two lenses, and the flash next to it, much like the Pixel 9a.

As for the 6.2-inch display, the renders also show slightly thinner bezels, which are almost hard to spot when placed next to the Pixel 9a. Volume buttons seem to be below the power button, with their placement remaining unchanged. It seems like Google will keep the camera's specs similar to its predecessor, so what's really going to be changing with this phone?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

While it's too early to predict what the exact specs of the Pixel 10a could be, recent rumors suggest that it could be a bit of a downgrade from the flagship lineup. Considering the phone could show up with a "boosted" Tensor G4 chip, instead of the faster Tensor G5 on the Pixel 10 series. The publication also notes that the Pixel 10a will be the same size as the Pixel 9a, measuring 153.9 x 72.9 x 9mm.

So far, we know that Google would be sticking to a similar $499 price range for its next budget phone, considering Google aims to keep this series as affordable as possible. As for when it is set to launch, some leaks indicate that its debut will be "much earlier" than the Pixel 9a; however, we expect the tech giant to follow its usual timeline with an early spring launch in March 2026.