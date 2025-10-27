What you need to know

Nothing will unveil its first entry-level smartphone, the Phone 3a Lite, on October 29, 2025.

The Phone 3a Lite will feature Nothing's signature transparent design with a simpler single LED setup.

It's expected to launch in Black and White colors, priced at €249.99, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Nothing today confirmed it will unveil its first entry-level smartphone with its "signature transparent design" on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

It's been only a couple of months since Nothing unveiled the flagship Phone 3, but it seems the brand isn't done with the series just yet. The company launched the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro earlier this year, and now the London-based brand appears set for the final phone in the lineup — the Nothing Phone 3a Lite.

Nothing has revealed that it will officially take the wraps off the device on 29 October 2025 at 13:00 GMT (9:00 AM ET), which is just a couple of days away now. While the company hasn't shared much about the phone, the teaser posted on X suggests the Phone 3a Lite might skip the extensive array of lights usually seen on Nothing smartphones for a single LED.

Nothing confirms Phone (3a) Lite is launching October 29

Phone (3a) Lite. 29.10. 13.00 GMT.Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/VVNclQ6mElOctober 27, 2025

Another notable takeaway from the teaser is that the Phone 3a Lite will continue using the company's transparent design language. Nothing has previously unveiled budget smartphones, but all under its CMF sub-brand, which doesn't use the same transparent design and instead opts for bright colors and an industrial finish.

The Phone 3a Lite will be the company's first smartphone to feature entry-level specs paired with the design we've seen on its mid-range and flagship models.

In terms of specs, a leak from Xpertpick claims the smartphone will come in a single 8GB+128GB configuration and two colors: Black and White. It will reportedly be priced at €249.99 in France (via Delabs) and available for purchase starting November 4, 2025.

Unlike other Nothing smartphones, the company hasn't shared much about the Phone 3a Lite ahead of its release, which is quite unusual. That said, we don't have to wait long, as the phone is set to go official in just a couple of days.