Nothing's Phone 3a Lite debuts as a pocket-friendly smartphone with some premium specs

What you need to know

Nothing launches Phone 3a Lite, an entry-level smartphone aimed at budget-conscious consumers.

Features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Available in Black and White, starting at €249, exclusive to the UK and Europe.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Nothing officially announced the arrival of its first-ever entry-level smartphone today (Oct.29), only in selective markets. The company stated in its press release that this phone is "crafted for a generation tired of the ordinary." This budget device arrives with most of the Nothing 3a's features but is only lighter on your pocket.

At first glance, the phone gets Nothing's signature transparent design for its rear panel. The glass on both the display and the rear is protected by Panda Glass and an aluminum inner frame, which gives the device more longevity, giving the phone its IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Additionally, the well-known "Glyph Light" does make a comeback, but not as the strips. It shows up literally as a single LED in the bottom corner of the rear panel for when you receive notifications.

(Image credit: Nothing)

As for the other specifications, the Phone 3a Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood. Coming to its display, it gets a reasonably large 6.7-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Another highlight of the device is that it gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery that the company claims will last you "comfortably for almost two days with mixed use." The phone gets 33W fast charging, and reaches 50% in approximately 20 minutes, though this charger is sold separately.

The Phone 3a Lite gets a triple-camera array, with a primary 50MP lens (with OIS/EIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It also has a 16MP selfie camera as well. Nothing says that the large 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor captures 64% more light than typical sensors, ensuring high performance of these rear lenses.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Phone (3a) Lite gets Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15) out of the box and comes with features like Essential Key, Private Space, and App Locker. Nothing also says that the phone will get three major Android updates and six years of security patches, including the latest Nothing OS 4.0, which will roll out to this device early next year.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The phone comes in two colorways: Black and White, and is solely available in the UK and European region, starting at €249.