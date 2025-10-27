Samsung Galaxy S26 Soon to come The Samsung Galaxy S26 will overhaul the base-model Galaxy for 2026, adding a fresh design and long-overdue improvements. There will be a larger display, a new chip, and a revamped rear camera system. Pros Bigger 6.3-inch screen with small bezels

Samsung is expected to launch a new lineup of Galaxy phones early next year, and rumor season is officially underway. At this stage, we're not even sure what Samsung's base-model Galaxy for 2026 will be called — it could be the Samsung Galaxy S26 or the Galaxy S26 Pro. Either way, we do know there will be a 6.3-inch handset arriving just in time to compete with the Google Pixel 10.

Google recently launched the Pixel 10 series, challenging competitors like Samsung in major ways. Specifically, an upgraded camera system and Qi2 magnets put the ball in Samsung's court to respond with the Galaxy S26. If you're in the market for a base-model Android flagship, you'll likely be choosing between these two phones in a few months.

Let's preview how the Galaxy S26 will stack up against the Pixel 10 in a speculative comparison, based on the rumors and leaks available.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Google Pixel 10: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S26 series sometime early next year. For reference, the Galaxy S25 lineup was revealed on Jan. 22 and became available for purchase the following month, on Feb. 7, 2025. However, recent rumors suggest Samsung may push back the launch date to either February or March.

We expect to see at least three models, including the base variant, which could be called the Galaxy S26 or Galaxy S26 Pro.

It's unclear whether Samsung will raise the base model's price next year. The current Galaxy S25 starts at $799 and ships with 128GB of storage. If Samsung cuts the lowest tier and ships the Galaxy S26 with 256GB of storage as standard, a price hike could come with that change. The company could also tweak configuration options to make 512GB or 1TB versions available.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10 was revealed on Aug. 20, 2025, and became officially available on Aug. 28. The smartphone is priced at $799 for the base model with 128GB of storage, and a 256GB configuration costs $100 more. You can pick from Indigo, Lemongrass, Frost, and Obsidian colorways.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Google Pixel 10: Design and display

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung is rumored to be caving to consumer trends that show buyers prefer larger phones. The Galaxy S26 will reportedly sport a 6.3-inch screen, matching competitors like the Google Pixel 10.

As a result, the Galaxy S26 may be bigger than its predecessor, measuring 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm according to leaked CAD renderings. This shift could also add weight to the device, but at 162 grams, the Galaxy S25 was already undercutting Pixels in terms of heft.

The Galaxy S26 will reportedly look familiar compared to recent Samsung phones, but will take special inspiration from the newest models, like the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7. It may have a raised, oval-shaped camera platform that will house the three rear camera lenses. This will slightly change the phone's appearance without deviating from Samsung's typical Armor Aluminum chassis and frosted glass back.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If the rumored Galaxy S26 measurements hold, the Pixel 10 would be larger in every dimension. The current Pixel 10 measures 152.8mm x 72mm x 8.6mm, making it one of the largest and thickest 6.3-inch phones on the market. It's also one of the heaviest, weighing 204 grams and almost certainly outweighing the Galaxy S26.

The Pixel 10's display is a 6.3-inch Actua OLED panel with a 1080 x 2424 resolution. It supports a variable refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz and has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

By comparison, the Galaxy S26 may bring a 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support. The Galaxy S25 only offered 2,600 nits of brightness, but it's possible Samsung elevates this on the Galaxy S26 to better compete with the Pixel 10.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 has a glossy back and a pill-shaped camera bar at the top, which protrudes noticeably from the rear. Both phones have an IP68 durability rating against dust and water ingress.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Google Pixel 10: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Hardware and performance may be the biggest differentiators between the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Google Pixel 10.

While we don't know exactly how the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 "for Galaxy" might perform in the Galaxy S26, we do know that the current Snapdragon 8 Elite already beats the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10. The Tensor G5 may be better optimized, but Snapdragon chips have proved to be the winner in raw performance, gaming, and AI processing of late.

That doesn't invalidate the Pixel 10's performance improvements. The Google Tensor G5 chip is the best Google system-on-a-chip yet, with a CPU that's 34% faster on average and a TPU that's up to 60% more powerful. It's worth noting that the Pixel 10 feels snappy in daily use for most tasks, but gaming is still a major pain point.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specs comparison Category Samsung Galaxy S26 (Rumored/expected) Google Pixel 10 Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Google Tensor G5 Display 6.3-inch, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 6.3-inch Actua OLED, 1080 x 2424, 422 PPI, 60-120Hz, 3000 nits OS One UI 8 Android 16, 7 years of OS and security updates Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB/256GB RAM 12GB or 16GB 12GB Security Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Dual-band GPS, 5G mmWave (NA only), 5G Sub-6, LTE Battery 4,300mAh 4,970mAh Charging 25W wired, Qi2 15W or 25W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 30W wired, 15W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless Dimensions 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm 152.8mm x 72mm x 8.6mm Weight ~162g 204g

There are also some notable omissions on the Pixel 10, like no support for UFS 4.0 storage on the base configuration, and a downgrade to Wi-Fi 6E. The Galaxy S26 may support Wi-Fi 7 and may even upgrade Bluetooth connectivity to match the Pixel 10, which is stellar for longevity. As both phones will likely get seven years of full OS upgrades, these specs might matter down the line.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

This generation, Google added a telephoto camera to the Pixel 10, bringing 5x optical zoom to the base model by way of a 10.8MP lens. That brings the total number of rear cameras on the Pixel 10 to three. Although the other sensors are tweaked, the system is still great, with a 48MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Samsung is rumored to upgrade the cameras on the Galaxy S26 for the first time since the Galaxy S22. It's unclear how big an improvement these changes would bring, but we're expecting to see a new primary shooter and an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera. Crucially, the telephoto lens is tipped to remain the same, which would give the Pixel 10 the edge.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Google Pixel 10: To buy or to wait?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

We're entering a great time to be in the market for the best Android phones. Following a few years of iterative upgrades, Samsung and Google are starting to challenge each other to make better smartphones. Google just shipped the Pixel 10 with a telephoto lens for the first time, matching the Galaxy S25. Soon, the Galaxy S26 is expected to add magnetic Qi2 support for the first time, matching the Pixel 10.

Regardless of whether you pick the Pixel 10 now or choose to wait for the Galaxy S26, you're going to get an excellent handset. However, rumors and leaks point to the Galaxy S26 being the one to beat. It'll have a larger display, upgraded camera sensors, Qi2 magnets, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip that could run laps around the Pixel 10.

It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S26 is still some months away. With a January or February (or March) 2026 release window, you'll have to be patient if you want to wait for the next crop of Samsung flagships.