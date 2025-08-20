Which Google Pixel 10 color should you buy?

The Pixel 10 family is out in its full glory, and it is available now. You can choose from one of four shades when buying. The predicament now is deciding which Google Pixel 10 color you should buy. There's an array of vibrant new colors available, with blue hues dominating the lineup. Whether you want something bright or a more toned-down look, Google took care of it all.

Let's take a look at all four colorways of the Google Pixel 10 before whittling it down to a single pick.

Summery shades like blue and yellow will steal your heart

Google Pixel 10 - Indigo Preorder at Amazon Best blue ever This vivid royal blue colorway is possibly the best shade of blue that we have ever seen on a Pixel. The aptly named Google Pixel 10 in Indigo is a stunningly vivid shade. Google Pixel 10 - Frost Preorder at Amazon It's icy cool Frost is a more demure coat of paint on the Google Pixel 10. It looks almost silvery blue in person, with a marble-esque feel to it that feels rather posh. Google Pixel 10 - Lemongrass Preorder at Amazon Fresh and sunny Lemongrass looks exactly how it smells — fresh, lively, and herbaceously vibrant. This cheerful shade of yellow has a slight green tint to it. Google Pixel 10 - Obsidian Preorder at Amazon Classic all-black Google always launches a black color option since many people favor this classic option. Obsidian is not nearly as deeply black as it was before. It's more of an ashy gray hue.

Select a Google Pixel 10 color based on your preferences

Cleanliness and long-term wear are primary points of concern when choosing a phone color to buy. Lighter colors tend to get dirtier faster. Dirt is also more noticeable on lighter shades. However, since most folks use phone cases anyway, I say pick something that matches your style and preferences. Besides, you should develop the habit of cleaning your phone more regularly anyway.

On to the best shades of the Pixel 10. My personal favorite is the vibrant Indigo blue. It is a particularly vivid shade of royal blue that suits the design language and curves of the Pixel 10 spectacularly well. Blue isn't a unique color in itself, but the vibrancy of this shade is eye-catching.

If you're looking to avoid making a loud statement with the color of your phone, then perhaps you should consider quieter colors like Frost or Obsidian. I know a lot of people just get the color that's black or closest to it and call it a day. For those types of people, the dark ashy Obsidian is a good pick as it's almost black.

Previously, not all Google Pixel colorways would be offered in all memory options. Mercifully, Google did away with that policy with the Pixel 10, so you can get any memory option for each of the four Pixel 10 shades.