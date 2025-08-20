Which color Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold should you buy?

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings much-needed upgrades to the previous foldable from Google. This achingly lovely device has so much to offer. The only debilitating decision to make regarding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is deciding which color you should buy. Normally, I'd say look at the storage options tied to each colorway first, but that's not something to worry about with the new Pixel Fold. Both colorways of the device come with 256GB, 512GB with Zoned UFS, or 1TB with Zoned UFS. So pick a color and choose whatever storage variant you like!

Google offers the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in two shades

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - Jade Check Amazon Sublime green Jade is an elegant look on the large-form foldable from Google. It has gold accents that accentuate the premium look and feel of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - Moonstone Check Amazon Mature gray Moonstone is a blue-toned gray shade that debuted with the Pixel 10 series. It's a darker, more mature color that's not as predictable or boring as last year's darker colorway.

You can only go one of two ways when buying the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Since the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold only comes in two colors, the choice you have to make is really straightforward. If you want to stick with a more professional, business-friendly look, then the mature Moonstone colorway is more suitable for you. This grayish blue silver isn't as brash or loud as the Jade colorway. It looks high-end through and through, but without overimposing.

On the other hand, if you want a shade that's more out there, the Jade colorway of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the picture of perfection. Its luxurious gold accents, like the frame and camera bar, look divine. The light green body looks light and fresh while maintaining that expensive appearance.

Don't forget to take into account whether you already own or are planning to purchase more Google Pixel devices to go with your Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 come in matching shades like Moonstone. If you want a more unified, on-brand shade, getting everything in Moonstone isn't a bad idea.

Most importantly, have fun with your choice! This is an expensive phone and if you're treating yourself, make a purchase that makes you smile every time you look at it.