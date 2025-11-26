Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. Powerbeats Fit: Which Beats are best for workouts?

Beats Powerbeats Fit View at Apple View at Target View at Staples Check Black Friday at Amazon Tiny size, big punch The Beats Powerbeats Fit try to be the best of both worlds — they're not much larger than your average earbuds, but they offer a wingtip design for stability and a secure fit. With features like ANC and transparency mode, Powerbeats Fit can handle life beyond the gym, too. Pros Smaller earbud and case design

Secure fit with wingtip stability

Good sound quality and ANC

Comfortable during workouts Cons No wireless charging case

Lacks Hi-Res Audio support

Not a secure as Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Bigger and better The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 sheer size may be off-putting to some, but it brings extra workout-inspired features. There are ear hooks for extra security, a built-in heart rate monitor for workout tracking, and a long battery life. Compared to the Powerbeats Fit, the Powerbeats Pro 2 also add wireless charging support. Pros Built-in HRM for tracking

Long battery life

Wireless charging case

Ear hooks for max stability Cons Large earbud and case size

Not as comfortable as Powerbeats Pro

Expensive

AirPods are Apple's mainstream earbud line for iPhone users, but the company also carved out a niche in workout earbuds with various Beats models. Powerbeats started it off in the early 2010s and have evolved into the Powerbeats Pro 2, which launched earlier this year. Then, in 2021, Beats expanded its workout earbud lineup to include the smaller, more versatile Beats Fit Pro. That model was just upgraded and rebranded to Powerbeats Fit.

The new features and name changes confirm what we already knew — Powerbeats Pro 2 and Powerbeats Fit are the two premier workout earbuds from Beats and represent some of the best options on the market for athletes. But which Powerbeats earbuds are best? Let's find out.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. Powerbeats Fit: Design and fit

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

More so than sound quality or specs, the design and comfort of the Powerbeats Fit and Powerbeats Pro 2 will set them apart for buyers. While the Powerbeats Pro 2 have a large ear hook that wraps around your ear lobe for maximum stability and security, the Powerbeats Fit have a stabilization trick of their own. The smaller Powerbeats Fit earbuds feature wing tips that create a secure fit against the concha of your outer ear. I still prefer the full ear hooks, but it's impossible to ignore how much lighter and more comfortable the Powerbeats Fit are due to the alternative design.

Compared to the Beats Fit Pro, the Powerbeats Fit have wing tips that are 20% more flexible. This means they should be more comfortable and easier to adjust to your individual ear shape. Beats also made a similar change with the Powerbeats Pro 2, making the entire ear hook more flexible. Our reviewer Tshaka Armstrong found the Powerbeats Fit to be "incredibly comfortable, yet so locked in my ears," which is high praise for a set of workout earbuds.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The wing tips on the Powerbeats Fit offer a tighter fit in your ear than the Powerbeats Pro 2. The latter's ear hooks prevent the earbuds from physically falling out of your ears, but the ear tips can still slide out on occasion, requiring adjustments.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 have a larger footprint overall, including the large ear hooks. These earbuds also feature on-device controls, a volume rocker, and a playback button on both the left and right earbuds. While the Powerbeats Fit have a basic play/pause button on each earbud, they don't feature a volume rocker. I love using the volume controls on the Powerbeats Pro 2 to quickly raise or lower the volume of my music during a run without needing a smartwatch or phone.

From left to right: Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Fit, AirPods (Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

To fit the larger earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro 2 charging case is larger than the one for the Powerbeats Fit. It's pocketable, but barely. Meanwhile, the Powerbeats Fit case is compact and much more manageable. However, you give up wireless charging compatibility as the Powerbeats Fit case only supports USB-C.

To help you find a good fit, both Powerbeats models support the Ear Tip Fit Test, found in the iOS Settings app or the Beats app for Android. The Powerbeats Pro 2 ships with five ear tips in the box, ranging from extra small to extra large. Powerbeats Fit offers four, excluding the extra-large size option.

There is IPX4 certification for each Powerbeats version, which covers basic sweat-proofing and protection against light rain, but not much else. There's no dustproofing here, and only very limited water-resistance.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. Powerbeats Fit: Sound and specs

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

While the Powerbeats Pro 2 have AirPods Pro 3-caliber internal components, the Powerbeats Fit use older hardware. Powerbeats Pro 2 feature the latest Apple H2 processor, which handles both digital signal processing and active noise cancellation. Powerbeats Fit still run on the Apple H1, an older but still competent audio chip.

Each set of earbuds features six onboard microphones for crisp calls and to support ANC features. The gyroscope, accelerometer, and optical sensors are also consistent between models. These sensors enable in-ear detection and automatic play/pause when the earbuds are placed in or removed from your ear. Notably, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have an optical heart rate sensor in addition to the basic optical sensor used for wear detection.

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

The Powerbeats Pro 2's heart rate sensor is based on the sensors used in the Apple Watch, albeit a smaller version. We've tested it as the best heart-rate-tracking earbuds, though it likely won't replace a dedicated wrist tracker for most.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Categories Beats Powerbeats Fit Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.3 Chip Apple H2 Apple H1 Speakers 9.5mm transducers 9.5mm transducers Codec support SBC, AAC SBC, AAC Weight 5.78g per earbud, 49.75 for the case 8.7g per earbud, 69g for the case Battery life Up to 27 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency On - 6 hours of earbud usage with 21 additional hours from the case. Up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency Off - 7 hours of earbud usage with 23 additional hours from the case. Fast Fuel: 5 minute charge = up to 1 hour of playback (ANC On) Full System Charge (buds + case) = 2 hours Up to 45 hours of listening time with Adaptive EQ - 10 hours of earbud usage with 35 additional hours from the case Up to 36 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency On 8 hours of earbud usage with 28 additional hours from the case Fast Fuel: 5-minute charge = up to 1.5 hour of playback (Adaptive EQ On) Total system buds and case charge from 0%–100% in 2 hours Charging USB-C USB-C, wireless App support Android, iOS Android, iOS Microphone 6 mics total 6 mics total Colors Power Pink, Gravel Gray, Jet Black, Spark Orange Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange Ear tips Large, medium, small, extra small Extra large, large, medium, small, extra small Durability IPX4 IPX4 Sensors Optical sensors (in-ear detect) - Accelerometer - Gyroscope Optical sensors (in-ear detect) - Optical sensors (heart rate monitoring) - Accelerometer - Gyroscope

There are some key omissions on both the Powerbeats Pro 2 and Powerbeats Fit, like support for HiRes Wireless Audio codecs. Additionally, the Beats app for Android doesn't include an EQ, which hurts the Powerbeats Pro 2 and Fit compared to earbuds from Bose or Shokz.

The sound quality of the Powerbeats Pro 2 and Powerbeats Fit is strong on both sets of earbuds, but their sound signature and reproduction differ a bit. Powerbeats Fit tend to have a V-shaped reproduction curve, where low- and high-end sounds can drown out the kids. Meanwhile, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have a flatter curve, with strong bass but more balanced overall.

I don't mind a pair of workout headphones with a bass-heavy sound signature — it can help in noisy environments, like a gym or track. Unfortunately, though, the lack of an EQ means you're locked into Beats' sound profile, and that could be a dealbreaker if you don't like it.

Both earbuds also support ANC and transparency mode. It's about on par with AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 (meaning it's excellent), but it isn't as good as AirPods Pro 3. I tend to use transparency mode for workout headphones like the Powerbeats Pro 2 and Fit to stay aware of my surroundings while running on a path or road. The ANC support ensures that both models can double as everyday earbuds if you'd like.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. Powerbeats Fit: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

For workouts, the absolute best earbuds for me are the Powerbeats Pro 2. The flexible ear hook effectively makes them drop-proof, the on-earbud controls are easy to use while running, and the newer Apple H2 chip enables new connectivity features. If you value similar things, you'll love the Powerbeats Pro 2. Throw in the built-in heart rate monitor as an added bonus, and it's pretty easy to justify the Powerbeats Pro 2's $50 price premium over the Powerbeats Fit.

That's not necessarily a knock against the Powerbeats Fit, because those earbuds are better as a daily driver. Due to their smaller size, lightweight design, and improved comfort, Powerbeats Fit can handle life outside of the gym better than Powerbeats Pro 2. They share many similarities with the first-generation AirPods Pro, except for wireless charging. The wing tip design should help them stay securely in your ear during long workouts.

If the Powerbeats Fit were a bit cheaper, they'd be an easier budget alternative to the Powerbeats Pro 2. However, the price difference is only $50, with the Fit costing $200 and the Pro 2 going for $250. Paired with the fact that Powerbeats Pro 2 are often on-sale — they're currently down to just $200 for Black Friday — they are a better value than the Powerbeats Fit.