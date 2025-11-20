Best OnePlus 15 screen protectors

The OnePlus 15 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting its display, but a screen protector is necessary to prevent shatters and cracks in case you drop it on hard surfaces face-forward.

The OnePlus 15 has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED this time around, but it looks just as fabulous and has an even snappier 165Hz screen refresh rate. You want one of the best OnePlus 15 screen protectors on the job to keep it free from scratches, nicks, and cracks. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can only protect so much, and it's not very helpful with concrete or marble floor collisions. Here are all the best options for you to consider.

Bolster your OnePlus 15's shatter-proofing with the best screen protectors

The best OnePlus 15 screen protectors come in various prices and kits

Getting your hands on the best OnePlus 15 screen protectors is an easy task. Unlike OnePlus 15 cases that are limited in availability right now, there are loads of options available when it comes to screen guards. Almost every single pick is reasonably priced, includes multiple pieces, and has no front camera cutout. The camera notch tends to collect dust, so it's always best to get a screen guard without one.

The best overall option is the Orzero OnePlus 15 3 Pack Screen Protector + 3 Pack Camera Lens Protector. You get an excellent deal for $10, and the brand Orzero has good reviews spanning across the last few years. The OnePlus 15 set features three scratch-proof 9H tempered glass screen protectors with rounded edges. You also get three dark tempered glass camera lens protectors for the camera island.

If you want to take care of your phone case needs simultaneously, why not get a set that includes it all? The Thinborne 600D Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case for OnePlus 15 is made of a really sturdy material called 600D aramid fiber. Thinborne includes a free tempered glass screen protector with every one of its cases, increasing the value for money. At the end of the day, it's still a very expensive set priced at $70. However, you get super high-quality products in exchange.

