The OnePlus 15 has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED this time around, but it looks just as fabulous and has an even snappier 165Hz screen refresh rate. You want one of the best OnePlus 15 screen protectors on the job to keep it free from scratches, nicks, and cracks. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can only protect so much, and it's not very helpful with concrete or marble floor collisions. Here are all the best options for you to consider.

Orzero OnePlus 15 3 Pack Screen Protector + 3 Pack Camera Lens Protector View Black Friday at Amazon Best overall This three-pack from Orzero includes three notch-free tempered glass screen protectors for the OnePlus 15's display with rounded corners for full coverage. The kit also includes three dark camera lens protectors for the square camera unit. OnePlus 15 Anti-Reflection Tempered Glass Screen Protector £19.99 at OnePlus UK Best first-party The first-party OnePlus 15 Anti-Reflection Tempered Glass Screen Protector is priced within reason, but it's not available in the U.S. just yet. It has an anti-reflective finish, black borders, no front camera cutout, and rounded corners for a precise fit. Nillkin Amazing H+ Pro tempered glass screen protector for OnePlus 15 $22.22 at Nillkin Best oleophobic The Nillkin Amazing H+ Pro tempered glass screen protector for the OnePlus 15 is a notch-less, mid-range option that has an oleophobic layer, so it repels liquids, oil, dust, and fingerprints. It's made of high-grade Japanese AGC glass and also has a UV filter. Thinborne 600D Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case for OnePlus 15 View Black Friday at Amazon $70 at Thinborne Best all-in-one set Thinborne gives a free tempered glass screen protector with its 600D Aramid Fiber Case for the OnePlus 15, so you can take out two birds with one stone and get this all-inclusive set instead of buying both accessories separately. Natbok 2 Pack OnePlus 15 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector View Black Friday at Amazon Best cheap The Natbok 2 Pack OnePlus 15 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector includes two sets of screen protectors and camera lens protectors. Everything is made of 9H tempered glass. The camera protectors are darkened. It's the cheapest deal around. Anbzsign 2 Pack OnePlus 15 Privacy Screen Protector View Black Friday at Amazon Best privacy Private individuals who don't like stray eyes dwelling on their screens will see the value in Anbzsign's OnePlus 15 Privacy Screen Protectors. You get two hydrophobic and oleophobic privacy tempered glass units, as well as two black camera lens protectors.

The best OnePlus 15 screen protectors come in various prices and kits

Getting your hands on the best OnePlus 15 screen protectors is an easy task. Unlike OnePlus 15 cases that are limited in availability right now, there are loads of options available when it comes to screen guards. Almost every single pick is reasonably priced, includes multiple pieces, and has no front camera cutout. The camera notch tends to collect dust, so it's always best to get a screen guard without one.

The best overall option is the Orzero OnePlus 15 3 Pack Screen Protector + 3 Pack Camera Lens Protector. You get an excellent deal for $10, and the brand Orzero has good reviews spanning across the last few years. The OnePlus 15 set features three scratch-proof 9H tempered glass screen protectors with rounded edges. You also get three dark tempered glass camera lens protectors for the camera island.

If you want to take care of your phone case needs simultaneously, why not get a set that includes it all? The Thinborne 600D Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case for OnePlus 15 is made of a really sturdy material called 600D aramid fiber. Thinborne includes a free tempered glass screen protector with every one of its cases, increasing the value for money. At the end of the day, it's still a very expensive set priced at $70. However, you get super high-quality products in exchange.