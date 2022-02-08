The Nord CE 5G is nearly identical to the first-gen Nord, but it comes with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 64MP camera at the back that doesn't take quite as good photos. The plastic build also doesn't make it feel quite as upmarket, but there is a decent value to be had here. If you're on a tight budget and want clutter-free software, the Nord CE 5G is a good enough option.

The OnePlus 9RT is only sold in China and India, and it gets a lot right. You get the same caliber of hardware as the OnePlus 9, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, and the design is rather nice. The phone misses out on the software side of things as it's still running Android 11, but it will get three version updates.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a fantastic option in the mid-range category. The phone offers great hardware in the form of the Dimensity 1200, 90Hz AMOLED screen, reliable cameras with OIS, and 65W fast charging. It's not available in North America, but if you're in one of the 32 countries where it is sold, the Nord 2 is a solid overall choice.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G delivers the same fundamentals as other OnePlus phones at a much more affordable cost. The phone comes with a 90Hz display, reliable cameras at the back, 30W fast charging, and you even get 5G connectivity. It will only get one Android update, but for what you're ultimately paying here, there is a lot to like.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, the OnePlus 9 is a great choice — even more so now it's discounted. The phone delivers a great camera thanks to Hasselblad tuning, you get the same 65W fast charging, and there's now 15W Qi wireless charging, 120Hz AMOLED panel, and the latest hardware with 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 9 Pro sets a new standard for OnePlus, with the phone offering a Hasselblad-tuned camera that holds its own against the best in the industry. You also get a sublime 120Hz AMOLED display, the latest internal hardware with mmWave 5G, 65W wired and 50W wireless charging, a gorgeous design, and bloat-free software.

It started as a small outfit catering to enthusiasts back in 2014, but OnePlus has quickly exploded into a mainstream hit that's responsible for making some of the best Android phones every year. So if you're looking for the best OnePlus phone but aren't sure which model to get, we've got a quick list featuring the very best Android phones to help you decide which one is right for you.

The best OnePlus phone right now is the OnePlus 9 Pro. You get everything you need in an Android flagship, including the Snapdragon 888 chipset with mmWave 5G, outstanding cameras, sublime 120Hz AMOLED panel, and bloat-free software that's a delight to use.

There's also 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, IP68 dust and water resistance, and stereo sound. Of course, you are paying a lot of money for the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it is on par with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11, and other Android flagships. The OnePlus 10 Pro will hit global markets in the coming months, but if you don't want to wait, the 9 Pro continues to be a great option in 2022.

If you're looking for a more budget-focused phone, the Nord N10 5G is a good pick in the U.S. The phone has reliable hardware with 5G connectivity and a decent 64MP camera at the back, and it offers a lot of value. The Nord 2 offers many of the same features as the OnePlus 9 for a little less money, but at the cost of cameras and build quality. With OnePlus starting to roll out phones faster than ever before, you don't have to wait too long before a new model shows up.