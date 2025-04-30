What you need to know

OnePlus confirms that its compact 13T will not be available in Europe or North America, limiting its release to China and India(as the 13s).

While the exact reasons for this limited release remain unclear, OnePlus says it will think about bringing such devices globally in the future.

Despite its compact size, the OnePlus 13T boasts high-end specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6260mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a dual 50MP camera system.

OnePlus 13T has been the talk of the town lately, with its recent release in China. However, looks like the company is restricting its availability to its home ground and India.

A OnePlus spokesperson confirmed to The Verge this week that the smaller OnePlus 13T will not be sold in Europe and only its high-end flagships, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, will continue to be available in these regions.

While we aren't sure why the company chose to make this move, Celina Shi, OnePlus Europe’s chief marketing officer, told the publication that it currently has no plans to launch the OnePlus 13T in Europe.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We did feel a bit hopeful about a North American launch when the company announced that it would be bringing the 13T, re-branded as the 13s, to the Indian market. However, The Verge added that OnePlus's North America head of marketing, Spenser Blank, also confirmed that this compact phone won't be making it to the U.S. or Canada.

While this isn't surprising at all, considering OnePlus was only dropping teasers exclusively for its users in China, and didn't mention an international or global rollout for the device. As 9to5Google notes, this could also have something to do with the volatile tariffs situation between China and the U.S., despite President Trump exempting electronics from its tariffs.

A synergy of power and proportion. Coming soon. #OnePlus13sKnow more: https://t.co/vGl4VNimgR pic.twitter.com/eKScQQoCtrApril 28, 2025

Furthermore, the device does come with exceptional specs, specifically a massive battery. The phone has a smaller 6.32-inch display, weighing around 185 grams. Though small, it is as powerful as some of the best Android flagships on the market.

The OnePlus 13T will have the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite at its core, just like the OnePlus 13. Despite its compact size, the phone will sport a massive 6,260 mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging. The device will sport two powerful cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, it's not all bad news for those who were waiting to get their hands on this phone, since Shi reiterated that considering several users showed interest in the OnePlus 13T, they "will keep it in mind as we make product launch decisions going forward.”

The OnePlus 13T launched in China on April 24, and the company teased that it will be "coming soon" to India.