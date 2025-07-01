If you're looking to buy a new phone but don't want to spend more than $500 to $600, the OnePlus 13R is the best phone that money can buy. In fact, I am confident that there isn't a better value deal in existence at the moment. This is coming from a long-term OnePlus fan who had given up on the brand completely, so you can trust my word.

Currently, the OnePlus 13R costs $549.99 at Amazon for the standard 12GB/256GB version. The retail price is usually $599.99, so you save $50. However, I highly urge you to wait for Amazon Prime Day to score a sweeter discount on the phone. Based on past sales, there's a high likelihood of OnePlus treating us to a deliciously enticing deal.

OnePlus 13R: $599.99 $549.99 at Amazon Not big on spending close to a thousand dollars on a solid Android phone? Forget about the Google Pixels and Samsung Galaxies of the world. The OnePlus 13R is an all-rounder with powerful performance you can rely on. It sports a stunningly lightweight design with IP65 dust and water resistance, an insane 6,000mAh battery that lasts two days with heavy use, and a stunningly crisp 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The price is already fantastic on this phone but if you're patient, you can catch an even better deal on this phone once Amazon Prime Day rolls around in just a few days' time. Price comparison: $599.99 at Best Buy | $599 at Walmart

✅Recommended if: you need robust performance from your phone and a long-lasting battery life that recharges quickly. Value-for-money is the key driver here.

❌Skip this deal if: you want fabulous photography, since the 13R doesn't have the best cameras for a mid-range phone.

More for less

Samsung and Google used to dominate the top tier of the Android space, but OnePlus has made an admirable comeback in the last few years. The brand that touted the indomitable "never settle" spirit had lost its spark after the OPPO merger, but things are better than ever before now.

I switched to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices after OnePlus lost its charm. But after I got my hands on the nifty OnePlus 12R, my entire perspective on the brand shifted. What's impressive is that the newer iteration, the 13R, is an even better phone, and it still costs so less! Compared to any other mid-ranger, the $550 price tag for 12GB/256GB memory and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is unthinkable!

For reference, the 8GB/256GB Pixel 9a variant costs $599, whereas the 8GB/256GB Galaxy S24 FE is priced at $585. Performance-wise, both the Pixel's Tensor G4 and the Galaxy's Exynos 2400e are miles behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powering the OnePlus 13R.

What I love about the OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R retains everything I love about the 12R, including a generous battery and blazing quick charging. There's an extra 500mAh on the 13R, meaning the 6,000mAh cell lasts two days on average. And when that runs out, the included 80W charger recharges the device at lightning-fast speed. There's no wireless charging, but the lack of it isn't felt at all thanks to the amazing battery and charging specs.

On the performance side, there's no need for me to tell you just how capable the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is. It boasts a 30% increase in performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 20% better efficiency with the same workloads. Flagships like last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are powered by it, so having this kind of power on such an affordable budget phone is nothing short of a miracle.

The only aspect of the 13R that doesn't feel as premium is the camera lineup. Although the main camera has been bumped up and there is now a telephoto lens included as well, the auxiliary lenses aren't as capable as the primary lens. This is the one area where the Pixel 9a ekes out a victory over the 13R. That's not to say the picture quality is bad; it just pales in comparison to alternatives like the 9a.

All in all, I don't think this should be a deal breaker for anyone. With a mid-range budget, it's hard to tick all the boxes. You need to shell out around $700 to $800 at least in that case. If you keep your photography expectations within reason, the OnePlus 13R won't disappoint you. It is the smartest purchase you will make.