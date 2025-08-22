Labor Day deals start early at Best Buy, with 50% OFF this top-rated Acer Chromebook and protective case bundle

Back to school laptop deals are still running, even as some have already started classes again. As part of Best Buy's early Labor Day sale, the retailer has chopped $150 off the Acer Chromebook 315 laptop, and it's offering a free carrying sleeve with purchase. The Chromebook 315 model features a 15.6-inch IPS display, 64GB of storage, and a microSD slot for those who need more. It also comes with a 720p front-facing camera, making it suitable for virtual meetings and classes, and other video call use cases.

However, if you're in the market for a 2-in-1 tablet-laptop combo, we think the Acer Chromebook 714 Spin Plus is the best Chromebook available today, and in no small part due to its versatility. This might be a good pick if you need something with a touchscreen and stylus capabilities, though the 315 should be great for casual users who primarily use a keyboard.

✅Recommended if: you need a basic Chromebook, netbook, or other laptop for school, work or web-browsing that's under $150; you want something small and lightweight with a laptop sleeve for optimal on-the-go use; you like laptops with screens around this size.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a performance machine for processing-intensive gaming, video, photo, or audio editing; you'd rather upgrade to the Acer Chromebook 315 Plus; you're looking for the latest generation in laptop offerings.

Acer's Chromebook 315 was released a while back now, but even its basic specs still hold up for most casual users—especially for just $150.

The Acer Chromebook 315 offers a larger IPS screen than the 311 or 314 models at 15.6 inches. Performance on this particular model is backed by an Intel Celeron N4500 and 4GB of RAM, so it's nothing too special but will get the job done for most basic-level tasks, web browsing, and streaming.

Still, like many of Chromebook's netbook-style laptops, the 315 includes the light and quick Chrome OS and expandable storage, which makes it worthwhile for most. Acer also says users can get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, and it boasts a thin, lightweight design that makes it highly portable.

As for connectivity, the laptop includes two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm port for headphones, headsets, and microphones.

