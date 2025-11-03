Best Buy's early Black Friday sale just slashed 60% OFF this top-selling Acer Chromebook

Deals
By published

You'll even get a free protective sleeve with your purchase.

A pair of laptops on a white background
(Image credit: Credit: Acer)

Black Friday Chromebook deals are showing up weeks ahead of the big sale, including $180 off this Acer Chromebook 315 at Best Buy—bringing it down to just $120 and marking a 60% discount.

The Chromebook 315 sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with Intel UHD graphics and a Full HD resolution. This particular deal is for the 64GB storage configuration and comes with a blue laptop sleeve, while the laptop itself comes in Acer's Sparkly Silver color.

Acer Chromebook 315:$299.00$119.00 at Best Buy
60% OFF

Acer Chromebook 315: $299.00 $119.00 at Best Buy

Buyers can currently get this Acer Chromebook 315 bundle for 60% off, including both a 15.6-inch laptop and a protective sleeve. For just $119, this is actually a pretty decent machine, complete with a thin, portable build and the well-liked Chrome OS.

View Deal

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a basic netbook-style Chromebook for web browsing, low-level word processing, and similar tasks; you want a laptop that's affordable, along with being super thin and lightweight for optimal portability; you're looking for a laptop bundle that comes with a case and you're open to the Acer Chromebook lineup.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for one of the best Chromebooks available and you have the budget to upgrade to something more performance-focused; you want a 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen; you need a computer with more than 64GB of onboard storage.

The Acer Chromebook 315 includes a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, 4GB of RAM, and a basic Intel Celeron processor.

As far as connectivity goes, the 315 has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone input, and the aforementioned microSD slot. Beyond that, it also features a 720p selfie cam, an onboard mic, and a backlit keyboard.

It's definitely an economy-level laptop, but don't misjudge this budget Chromebook for its price; it also has the smooth, swift Chrome OS and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, making it well worth the $119 for the right buyer.

Zachary David
Zachary David
Deals Contributor

Zach has been covering Android, Apple, and other tech companies since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, iPhoneinCanada, Android Central, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.