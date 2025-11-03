Best Buy's early Black Friday sale just slashed 60% OFF this top-selling Acer Chromebook

Black Friday Chromebook deals are showing up weeks ahead of the big sale, including $180 off this Acer Chromebook 315 at Best Buy—bringing it down to just $120 and marking a 60% discount.

The Chromebook 315 sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with Intel UHD graphics and a Full HD resolution. This particular deal is for the 64GB storage configuration and comes with a blue laptop sleeve, while the laptop itself comes in Acer's Sparkly Silver color.

If 64GB of storage isn't enough for your needs, the computer also features a microSD port for expandable storage. It is worth noting that this is a fairly basic Chromebook, and while it won't offer peak performance speeds, it does come with the smooth and user-friendly Chrome OS, and up to 10 hours of battery life. This deal also includes three free months of Google AI Pro and 2TB of Google Cloud storage, in addition to the included laptop case.

Still, at just $119, it's a great budget-friendly pick that's worth considering, especially if you're a casual user or just need something powerful enough for basic, low-level computer tasks.

60% OFF Acer Chromebook 315: $299.00 $119.00 at Best Buy Buyers can currently get this Acer Chromebook 315 bundle for 60% off, including both a 15.6-inch laptop and a protective sleeve. For just $119, this is actually a pretty decent machine, complete with a thin, portable build and the well-liked Chrome OS.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a basic netbook-style Chromebook for web browsing, low-level word processing, and similar tasks; you want a laptop that's affordable, along with being super thin and lightweight for optimal portability; you're looking for a laptop bundle that comes with a case and you're open to the Acer Chromebook lineup.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for one of the best Chromebooks available and you have the budget to upgrade to something more performance-focused; you want a 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen; you need a computer with more than 64GB of onboard storage.

The Acer Chromebook 315 includes a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, 4GB of RAM, and a basic Intel Celeron processor.

As far as connectivity goes, the 315 has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone input, and the aforementioned microSD slot. Beyond that, it also features a 720p selfie cam, an onboard mic, and a backlit keyboard.

It's definitely an economy-level laptop, but don't misjudge this budget Chromebook for its price; it also has the smooth, swift Chrome OS and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, making it well worth the $119 for the right buyer.