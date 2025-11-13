Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is carving over 50% OFF this 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook

Chromebook deals are a dime-a-dozen this time of year, but it's unusual to find an offer this good. . Right now, Best Buy is offering the Acer Chromebook 315 and a bonus laptop sleeve for over 50% off, bringing the price down to just $119.

This Acer Chromebook 315 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 64GB of storage, and enough battery life to get through most workdays. While 64GB of storage isn't much for those who need a lot of space for large file types, the laptop also has a MicroSD slot for expandable storage of up to 1TB. The laptop comes in Acer's Sparkly Silver color, while the included first-party case comes in a Navy Blue color.

To be sure, buyers shouldn't expect to get a premium-level laptop out of this device, but if you're looking for something affordable that's suitable for basic-level tasks, web browsing, and streaming, this Chromebook is a great pick for dirt cheap.

Over 50% OFF Acer Chromebook 315: $299.00 $119 at Best Buy <p>The Acer Chromebook 315 is normally priced at $300, but Best Buy has just dropped the price down to $119. It's certainly not going to be a performance-heavy device, but if you're looking for a large laptop with a free case for under $150, this might be a deal worth considering. The Acer Chromebook 315 is normally priced at $300, but Best Buy has just dropped the price down to $119. It's certainly not going to be a performance-heavy device, but if you're looking for a large laptop with a free case for under $150, this might be a deal worth considering.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable laptop with a large screen that also comes with a protective sleeve; you value having a battery life of around 10 hours per charge; you prefer laptops with broad connectivity so you can use a range of external devices, or those that are suitable for use as gaming laptops.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a performance-level laptop that can handle tasks like video and audio editing or hardcore gaming; you'd rather go with a device that includes a touchscreen; you need more than 64GB of built-in storage or you're looking for something with an external display output such as an HDMI port.

Acer's lineup of Chromebooks feature a broad range of options, though the 315 Chromebook is a great pick if you want a large screen and a pretty good battery life on a budget. This laptop features a 15.6-inch LCD screen, which is great for those who like a larger laptop, along with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, according to Acer. This particular Best Buy deal also comes with an included Acer-brand case, if you'd prefer to have one bundled with your laptop purchase.

As far as connectivity goes, the Chromebook 315 includes two USB-A and two USB-C ports, a headphone and mic input, along with a microSD port. It runs the smooth Chrome OS, and while it's no performance machine, it's a great pick for those needing a decent device at only $150.