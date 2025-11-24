Acer's latest Chromebook is an absolute powerhouse, and it's finally on sale for the first time!

While Lenovo might've beaten Acer to the punch by releasing a Kompanio Ultra-powered Chromebook, the Chromebook Plus Spin 514 has one key feature that Lenovo's offering doesn't. Instead of sticking to the traditional laptop form factor, Acer's latest Chromebook sports a convertible design, making it much more versatile. This makes for a compelling reason to choose the Spin 514, and now, it's on sale for $100 off over at Best Buy.

This deal is available as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday promotion, of which we've already seen quite a few Chromebooks discounted. But saving $100 on the Spin 514 is particularly exciting, not just because it's one of Acer's latest offerings, but also because it's the first time that this Chromebook has gone on sale.