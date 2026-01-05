Clicks builds a BlackBerry-esque phone to fight smartphone distraction

What you need to know

The Communicator is a communication-first phone built around a tactile QWERTY keyboard, smart notification tools, and Android 16.

Clicks pitches the Communicator as a companion to your iPhone or Galaxy, yet its solid cameras, 5G, Qi2 charging, and long battery life make it a distraction-light primary phone.

The Power Keyboard is a versatile 3-in-1 accessory for any device, functioning as a magnetic phone stand, a 2,150 mAh wireless backup battery, and a universal Bluetooth keyboard.

Touchscreen-only phones are no longer the only option. At CES 2026, Clicks is changing how we use our devices by launching its first smartphone, the Communicator, along with a versatile Power Keyboard that works with almost any screen.

The Clicks Communicator is the headline act here, and it’s arguably the most interesting phone we've seen in years. It isn’t trying to be your main phone, and that’s the point. Instead, it positions itself as a companion device — a secondary phone dedicated solely to communication.

It centers around a premium, tactile QWERTY keypad with a clever fingerprint sensor embedded in the spacebar for instant unlocking.

The 4.03-inch AMOLED touchscreen above the keypad is made for practical use, not for scrolling through endless content. The unique Message Hub gathers all your conversations on one easy-to-manage home screen, and a customizable Signal LED shows you right away who is trying to contact you.

Despite its communication-first ethos, the Communicator doesn't skimp on modern specs. You get a 50MP OIS main camera, a 24MP front camera, a 4,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with Qi2 wireless charging, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports 5G, NFC for payments, and offers 256GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD up to 2TB.