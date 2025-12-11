AYANEO Pocket PLAY breaks cover in new teaser trailer, leaving us with more questions than answers

What you need to know

After being teased for months, the AYANEO Pocket PLAY was officially shown off in a teaser video.

This is AYANEO's first attempt at releasing a smartphone, coming after years of focusing on Android and Windows gaming handhelds.

The phone features a sliding design reminiscent of the Sony Xperia Play, with the controls being accessed after sliding the screen upwards.

Although a Kickstarter campaign landing page is live, there are no details about specs, price, or availability.

In early August, AYANEO, maker of some of the best Android gaming handhelds, began teasing the release of its first smartphone. Late last night, more details were revealed, as the AYANEO Pocket PLAY was shown off the teaser video seen below.

This aims to be the first phone with a built-in gamepad in at least a decade, as Sony held the patent which officially expired in early 2025. Since then, we've only seen one company release anything remotely resembling the Xperia Play, with the Anbernic RG Slide arriving in June 2025.

AYANEO Pocket PLAY — A Gaming Phone with the Soul of a Handheld, Officially Unveiled - YouTube Watch On

The teaser trailer does a pretty good job at what it's supposed to do, showing off the phone from every angle, but stopping short of providing too many details. As such, AYANEO has yet to share anything in regards to specs, pricing, or availability.

That being said, there aren't any secrets about the overall design, as the Pocket PLAY seems to be made from a combination of aluminum and glass. One can only hope there's a bit of plastic thrown in there somewhere, otherwise, this is going to be one hefty smartphone.

The screen slides upwards, locking into a flat position, which might be a disappointment to those who might've preferred an angled approach. Nevertheless, after sliding the screen out of the way, we're greeted with a full suite of gamepad controls.