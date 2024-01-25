Best Android gaming handheld consoles 2024
There's just something about Android gaming handhelds that makes us happy.
It's no secret that mobile gaming has exploded, and in many ways, surpassed "traditional" gaming. Being able to take out your phone and play the best Android games while you're waiting in line offers an unparalleled level of convenience. However, the market started to see a bit of a shift following the release of the Steam Deck.
Not only can you play your favorite games from anywhere, but you aren't just limited to what's available in the Play Store. While Android gaming handhelds have been around for years, they too have seen a rather dramatic uptick in popularity. It's helped spawn devices like the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge and even sparked Qualcomm to introduce a dedicated chip just for these types of devices.
Although the market is full of a wide variety of choices, we're rounding up just some of our favorites that are running Android. This means that you won't find the Steam Deck here, but you might just discover that you don't need something that robust.
Best overall
Best overall
When you look at everything that the AYN Odin 2 has to offer, and what it's capable of, you'll quickly understand why the Odin 2 is our favorite Android handheld.
Best value
Best budget pick
Retroid knows how to make a solid Android handheld, even if it's running custom software. But, the Pocket 2S offers incredible value compared to much of the competition.
Best vertical
Best vertical handheld
If you're looking for just the right amount of nostalgia, while playing much more than just GameBoy games, then you won't be disappointed with Anbernic's RG353V.
Best screen
Best screen
It's not often that we find ourselves picking a display with only a 60Hz refresh rate. Ayaneo manages to surprise us with the OLED panel found on the Pocket AIR.
Best cloud gaming
Best for cloud gaming
Although it's pricier than it should be, Logitech's G Cloud offers one of the best cloud gaming handhelds. It also helps that the G Cloud is incredibly comfortable to hold and does more than just stream games.
Best on-the-go gaming
Best for gaming on the go
The Razer Edge came as a bit of a surprise, as it's essentially just a 7-inch tablet with a detachable controller. But, it's quite a bit more powerful than its closest competition, at a cost.
Best flip design
Best DS-style handheld
Unfortunately, gaming handhelds styled like the Nintendo DS lineup are few and far between. Thankfully, the Retroid Pocket Flip picks up the flak.
Best for fighting games
Best for fighting games
Anbernic's RG ARC-D is the perfect example of what you might think of when you slap a screen in the middle of a SEGA controller.
Best aspirations
Shooting for the moon
Even if you ignore the claims of turning this into a VR headset, the Pimax Portal still provides one of the more unique experiences in this segment.
Best overall
1. AYN Odin 2
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're looking for the most performant and impressive Android handheld gaming console, then it doesn't get any better than the AYN Odin 2. It's powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that's found in many of the best Android phones, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus Open. With this, you're guaranteed a level of performance that you won't find anywhere else in the space.
The Odin 2 comes in three different configurations, offering different amounts of RAM and storage. This starts with the Odin 2 Base, as it includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Odin 2 Pro features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Rounding out the pack is the Odin 2 Max, equipped with 16GB of storage and 512GB of storage. For those worried about running out of space, you'll be happy to know that there's a microSD card slot, giving you room for even more games.
In terms of performance, what more can we really say? It'll handle all of the best Android games from the Play Store with ease, and things get even more exciting when it comes to emulation. After configuring all of your emulators, the Odin 2 is capable of playing everything from the NES all the way up to some Switch games. However, it's important to note that the state of Switch emulation on Android is still a work in progress but is moving at an incredibly rapid pace.
The biggest thing holding the Ayn Odin 2 back is the price for the Pro and Max models. For $369, you're already only $30 away from the price of the LCD Steam Deck, which is much more performant and can play all of your favorite games, along with many of the best PC games. And the $459 price tag for the Odin 2 Max is kind of in "no man's land" between the Steam Deck LCD and the new Steam Deck OLED. So the decision will really come down to whether you want a gaming handheld solely for emulation and Android, or if you also want the flexibility to play PC games.
Best value
2. Retroid Pocket 2S
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For quite a while, Retroid dominated the retro gaming handheld scene with the likes of the Retroid Pocket 2. Since then, the company has ramped up its production of new handhelds, all running some form of Android. Our current favorite pick is the Retroid Pocket 2S, which is running a customized version of LineageOS.
This takes us back into the realm of horizontal-styled handhelds but is quite a bit more performant than was initially expected. It's capable of running games at full speed all the way up to the PS1 before you start running into slow-downs and other issues with GameCube, Wii, and the 3DS. It's also small and lightweight making it great for quickly picking it up and playing a game, even if for just a few minutes.
Even with the Retroid Pocket 4 beginning to ship, the Pocket 2S still offers incredible value for under $100. The two biggest detractors are all about the screen, as the 3.5-inch display feels quite small. Maybe, Retroid could release an updated version with a larger screen and ditch the bezels altogether.
Best vertical handheld
3. Anbernic RG353V
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Up to this point, the list has been comprised of gaming handhelds that are more reminiscent of a Nintendo Switch, and not those from our childhood. The Anbernic RG353V scratches the "itch" of wanting a modern Game Boy, without dealing with physically modding an original handheld. The RG353V is a bit of an outlier, as well, thanks to the fact that it runs both Linux and Android, while sporting dual microSD card slots.
The biggest catch here is that while it dual-boots with Android, you can't just start downloading the best Android games from the Play Store. Instead, you'll need to sideload and install both the Play Store and Play Services APK. However, since this is only equipped with 2GB of RAM, you're probably better off only relying on the Android side to sideload various emulators that run better compared to the Linux partition.
We're hoping to see a more powerful successor to the RG353V over the next year, especially considering how frequently new handhelds are hitting the market. This is largely because you'll probably run into bottlenecks when you start getting into N64, PSP, and Dreamcast games. Not to mention that the RG353V is quite a bit expensive, even if you opted for the RG353VS that only offers Linux.
Best screen
2. Ayaneo Pocket AIR
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In late 2023, Ayaneo made waves as the company was announced as a partner with Qualcomm for an upcoming Snapdragon G3x Gen 2-powered device. This was revealed to be the Ayaneo Pocket S, but outside of the design and some gameplay footage, we aren't sure exactly what to expect just yet. Before then, the Pocket AIR was released, attempting to provide a performant Android gaming handheld console with a few extra tricks.
Arguably, the biggest selling point of the Pocket AIR is the unique cooling system that has been integrated. Ayaneo pulled from its experience developing and creating various Windows handhelds, implementing an "X86-level active cooling system." It's not so much that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 has overheating problems, but this cooling system ensures that you'll never have to worry about performance degradation while playing games.
The inclusion of the Dimensity 1200 was a bit surprising, as this chip was released back in 2021, offering a similar level of performance to the Snapdragon 870. Ayaneo also surprised us, as the Pocket AIR features a SIM card tray, allowing you to play games from anywhere, without needing to be connected to Wi-Fi.
Besides bumping up against the performance limitations of the Dimensity 1200, our biggest complaint about the Pocket AIR is with the software. Out of the box, Ayaneo includes its own AyaHome launcher, along with AyaSpace for your game library. However, it's not the greatest experience, and it didn't take long before I just downloaded and switched over to using Daijisho.
Best cloud gaming
5. Logitech G Cloud
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There wasn't a lot of love for the Logitech G Cloud when it was first introduced, as its primary focus was to operate as a cloud streaming handheld. You could even go so far as to think of it as a PlayStation Portal but for cloud gaming services. But, it didn't take long to realize that, unlike the Portal, there's much more that you can do with the G Cloud.
It's definitely underpowered, as Logitech opted for the Snapdragon 720G and just 4GB of RAM. But, that's plenty of juice for many of your favorite Android games, and even lets you dabble with emulation, to a certain degree. On that front, the G Cloud can emulate up to Sega Saturn with ease, while also being performant enough for some GameCube, Wii, and even the PS2.
If there's one thing that is holding the G Cloud back, even today, it's the price. Logitech launched this Android gaming handheld with a retail price of $349, but it seems that there's a permanent price drop down to $299. Even at the price, $299 is a tough sell for a handheld that doesn't include things like Wi-Fi 6.
Best on-the-go gaming
6. Razer Edge
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
On the opposite end of the spectrum from the Logitech G Cloud is the Razer Edge, which was announced in late 2022, and subsequently released early in 2023. Power isn't much of an issue here, thanks to the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, along with the beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, complete with a 144Hz refresh rate.
At its core, this is just an Android tablet with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller attached. But, there are two versions of the Edge, as you can opt for either the model with just Wi-Fi, or game on the go with 5G. This alone gives the Edge a leg up on many of the other gaming handhelds on the market. Plus, there's even a microSD card slot, which came as a bit of a welcome surprise.
Unfortunately, the Razer Edge suffers from the same problem as the G Cloud as it's just really too expensive. At $400 or $600, you're firmly planted in the same price range as the Steam Deck, which is quite a bit more powerful than what you get with the Edge. Razer also pulled a "fast one" with the release, as the company didn't initially reveal that the Wi-Fi-only model would have 6GB of RAM compared to the 8GB of RAM in the 5G version.
Best flip design
7. Retroid Pocket Flip
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
While the market for portable and pocketable gaming handhelds has exploded in popularity, many of these are limited to either Game Boy or Nintendo Switch form factors. That's to say that there just haven't been very many Advance SP or Nintendo DS/3DS handhelds to choose from. Retroid is trying to change that narrative as it released the Retroid Pocket Flip in early 2023.
Flip open the lid, and you're greeted with a 4.7-inch touchscreen, along with dual analog sliders and your traditional button layout. Retroid also solved one of the larger problems with gaming handhelds in that the company makes it easy to remap controls without causing a headache. And, in terms of power, we're looking at emulation up to the Sega Saturn, while also being able to handle many of the best Android games.
You can try and play some of your favorite GameCube games on the Pocket Flip, but, there just aren't many that play well. Something else to keep in mind is that the slider joysticks don't sit as high up as other handhelds on this list. This was done to avoid contact between the sticks and the screen, but it will probably take some getting used to while playing games.
Best for fighting games
8. Anbernic RG ARC-D
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
At the tail end of 2023, Anbernic surprised many with the release of the RG ARC-D and ARC-S. The former is the one that you'll want if you're looking for an Android gaming handheld, as it dual-boots both Linux and Android. What makes this so unique is that Anbernic built a handheld that looks like a SEGA Saturn controller with a touchscreen in the middle of it.
Even the D-Pad and button layout is the same, with the Black color coming with purple Start and Select buttons to match the aesthetic. Of course, this layout means that you won't find a joystick, but the ARC-D is practically perfect for side-scrollers and fighting games. Some might find this to be a disappointment, but retro emulation performance caps out around the N64 and Dreamcast, so there are fewer games to worry about.
It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but while running Android, the ARC-D doesn't come with the Play Store or Play Services pre-installed. That's because this is the same internals as the aforementioned RG353V, just in a completely different body. The ARC-D is also more expensive than its counterpart, the ARC-S, which only runs a modified version of Linux.
Best aspirations
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One Android gaming handheld that piqued the interest of many was the Pimax Portal, as it was one of the first devices to follow the Nintendo blueprint of removable controllers. But, that's not how the company initially positioned the Portal, as evidenced by the numerous cameras on the device. Pimax is trying to create a two-in-one device, giving you a portable gaming console, along with a competitor to the Meta Quest 2.
It even shares the same chipset as the Quest 2, along with using a stunning 4K QLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Despite running Android 10 out of the box, the Portal still offers surprising levels of performance as a handheld. Thanks in part to developers, a modified version of the Yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator was released, bringing compatibility to the Portal.
On its own, the Portal is a pretty awesome Android gaming handheld, even with it running an outdated version of Android. However, the Portal VR Kit that's needed to turn this into a modular VR headset has only shipped to a handful of users but hasn't been widely released. Because of that, it's tough to recommend the Portal at its current (discounted) price of $399.
Prepare for an influx of Android gaming handhelds
The gaming handheld market isn't slowing down any time soon, as there are even more options to consider on the horizon. One of which is coming in the form of the Ayaneo Pocket S, a device that was formed out of a partnership between Ayaneo and Qualcomm. We aren't sure just yet when the Pocket S will be released, but Ayaneo has offered a glance at what we can expect from gameplay.
With that in mind, the Odin 2 from AYN is hands-down the best Android gaming handheld, at least for now. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM, and is just a joy to use. There are a few things we'd like to see in a future iteration, such as an OLED display, or even just a faster refresh rate. But, given its price compared to the best Android phones of last year, the Odin 2 blows everything else away.
What if you're looking for a gaming handheld with a more "retro vibe?" You don't need to look any further than the Anbernic RG353V, especially if you want a modern GameBoy. As we mentioned previously, we're really hoping for an updated and more powerful version to be released, but the RG353V still packs a punch and hits the nostalgia bone, all at the same time.
