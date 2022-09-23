Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld revealed with Play Services, Stadia support

What you need to know

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming handheld is fully revealed with its launch coming October 18.

Users can utilize Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce, the Google Play Store, Steam Link, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

The cloud gaming handheld will launch in the U.S. and Canada first for $349 but the device can be preordered for $299 until October 17.

Logitech has fully revealed the specifications regarding its latest cloud gaming handheld.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the company's own step into the cloud gaming world, a different approach when put against the Steam Deck. We're now learning that the cloud gaming handheld will run Android 11 out of the box along with Google Mobile services.

According to a few leaks at the top of the month, the G Cloud handheld was rumored to include Google services such as the Play Store, YouTube, and its Chrome browser. Those services are indeed included with Logitech's new handheld, which changes up the game, as giving the G Cloud handheld access to the Google Play Store allows users to take full advantage of mobile games on a dedicated device.

It'll feel like you're using an Android tablet for gaming, except Logitech's handheld is designed specifically for streaming games which, ideally, should offer a better overall experience.

Take your favorite game titles from the living room, to the bedroom, backyard or anywhere else with WiFi.

Logitech tapped Microsoft and NVIDIA for the G Cloud's main selling point: it comes with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now support for grabbing some of the best games out there right now. There were also rumors that the G Cloud handheld would come with Steam support, we're now seeing that by way of Steam Link.

And while the console will come bundled with both Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, users have the option to branch out and use other cloud gaming services like Stadia and Amazon Luna.

The Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld relies on mid-ranged specs, powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. You may remember that this chip was made for 4G phones and would offer data speeds up to 800Mbps. Although considering the fact that this device will be streaming games rather than hosting them on board, the chip doesn't necessarily have to pack a meaningful punch.

Your eyes will sit upon a 7-inch, 60Hz refresh rate multi-touch display. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and Wi-Fi capabilities.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming handheld is set to launch on October 18 in the U.S. and Canada for $349. However, those looking to preorder the device right now can do so for $299 until October 17 in the U.S. and Canada.