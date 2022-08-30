Logitech G Gaming Handheld leak shows Switch-like design and Google apps

What you need to know

Images of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld have leaked.

The leaked images show off the device's Nintendo Switch-like design.

Logitech's gaming handheld could utilize Android software as the Google Play Store, Chrome, and YouTube are spotted in these leaked images.

The recently teased Logitech G Gaming handheld has leaked with images showing off its potential design and features.

9to5Google nabbed the leaked images before they were removed from the post made by Evan Blass on Twitter. There were three images leaked that show the device in hand, along with a mockup photo. "Logitech G Gaming Handheld" is the running name for the device, as Logitech has noted on its official teaser page (opens in new tab) for the coming product.

From the leaked mockup image, we get a full look at its design which is heavily influenced by the Switch, following a trend taken up by other gaming handhelds. The two analog sticks are placed at varying heights, a D-pad sits on the left side, and its X, Y, A, and B buttons are on the right. There are also grips on the back to ensure a secure hold while gaming.

There are also a few buttons nestled at each corner of the product's display in the image. It's worth noting the home button and the yellow Logitech "G" button, which could function as the device's power switch.

The potential software the Logitech G Gaming Handheld could run is in question, and we sort of see a bit of that with these leaked images. What appears to be the home screen shows off glimpses of the Google Play Store, Chrome browser, and YouTube app. This could point us toward the possibility of the gaming handheld utilizing Android software. However, without any concrete word from Logitech, it's just speculation for now.

That said, the rumored chipset powering the device points to the likelihood that the software will be based on Android. It's posited that the Logitech G Gaming handheld may be powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, a gaming chip Qualcomm launched late last year. The chip was launched in an attempt to add some finesse to mobile gaming and take it to another level. A Razer reference device was launched alongside the chip using an Android-based system, so it's safe to say Logitech's device will likely run something similar.

The leaked images also tease the possibility of support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now while hinting at some form of Steam support as well, meaning this device may

For right now, there is no set date for this new handheld gaming product, although it'll likely arrive sometime this year. The teaser website allows people to sign up to be the "first to know" when more information comes.