During a YouTube livestream, AYANEO announced the remaining unknown specs for the Pocket S2, launched its Indiegogo campaign, and even had a surprise. Pre-orders kicked off shortly after the livestream concluded, and as expected, AYANEO has already met the "target goal" for its latest handheld.

Unlike the original Pocket S, AYANEO is taking a different route with its offerings this time around. We still have the Pocket S2, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, AYANEO surprised everyone by also announcing the Pocket S2 Pro.

Most of the specs remain the same across the board, including the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 powering these devices. However, the S2 Pro will sport a larger 10,000mAh battery (compared to 8,000mAh), support up to 60W PD charging, come in a 16GB/512GB configuration, and sport a detachable D-pad.

The last bit was even more surprising than AYANEO introducing a "Pro" version, as it's not often we see easily interchangeable parts on handhelds. However, the company has a bit of experience in this area, as the AYANEO 3 launched earlier this year, featuring swappable control modules. The Pocket S2 Pro doesn't go that far, but it's still cool to see nevertheless.

Lastly, AYANEO announced two "Limited Edition" models of the S2 Pro with the Retro Power and B.Duck color options. The former has become a staple across AYANEO's lineup of handhelds and is only available with higher-end configurations.

As for the B.Duck version, this actually isn't the first time that AYANEO and B.Duck have partnered for a handheld launch. However, this is the first time we've seen an Android handheld feature the B.Duck branding. For the unaware, B.Duck is a popular toy brand for children and toddlers, with all of its products focused on toy ducks.

Pricing for the AYANEO Pocket S2 lineup starts at $499 for the base configuration, but during the Indiegogo campaign, you can snag one for $439. Meanwhile, the Pocket S2 Pro can be had for $559 during the campaign, before it jumps back up to its retail price of $619. As it currently stands, AYANEO expects to begin shipping pre-orders sometime in "late June," so we expect that to get underway any day now.