Ayaneo Pocket S Review: Defining premium Android gaming

What do you get when you combine a premium industrial design with the power and flexibility of Android? The Ayaneo Pocket S. It currently stands as the best Android gaming handheld, as long as you're willing to open your wallet. Not only is it extremely powerful thanks to the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, but there are more bells and whistles than you can imagine. However, it's also a bit overshadowed by two upcoming device launches, so we'll have to see if the Pocket S can weather the storm.

After what felt like an eternity, the Ayaneo Pocket S was finally released, aiming to redefine the premium Android gaming space. Part of the problem was that it was announced in December 2023, and you couldn't even buy one until April 2024. Fast forward to now, and the Pocket S remains one of the most powerful handhelds that money can buy.

It seems that very few corners were cut in order to keep you gaming for hours and hours. From the borderless display to the industrial design and all of the power offered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, the Pocket S could be everything you ever wanted.

There's a lot to like about what this handheld has to offer, but it's not the perfect experience, if there is such a thing. So without further adieu, let's dive into the Pocket S and see what it's really made of.

Ayaneo Pocket S: Price and availability

After being announced in December 2023, the Ayaneo Pocket S launched on Indiegogo in April 2024 before it began shipping in June 2024. As of September 2024, the Pocket S can now be purchased directly from Ayaneo.

There are three different RAM and storage configurations to choose from, along with two color options. Pricing starts at $509 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the "Unmarked Edition" will set you back $749.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Configuration Price 12GB / 128GB $509 16GB / 512GB $609 16GB / 1TB $669 16GB / 1TB (Unmarked Edition) $749

Ayaneo Pocket S: What I like

Something I've come to appreciate as I've grown older is the feeling of a premium device. Having used several Ayaneo products in the past, this is clearly an area of focus for the company, and it's immediately apparent with the Pocket S.

This Android handheld is made from a combination of aluminum, glass, and a smidge of plastic. As a result, it provides a nice hefty feeling in the hand, letting me know that it won't break if I get frustrated while playing games.

While the all-glass front panel is surely prone to glare, it still looks incredibly stunning. Much of this is helped by the borderless 6-inch screen, available in either 1080p or 1440p. Luckily, my Pocket S is the latter, with my games looking about as good as it gets from an IPS display.

It's pretty obvious that Ayaneo practically went all-out with the Pocket S, as it's packed with bells and whistles. This thing has everything from a microSD card slot to a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner and almost everything in between. There's even a hardware switch on the side that lets you quickly activate the different performance modes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Ayaneo Pocket S Display 6-inch, IPS Resolution 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate Up to 60Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 512GB (UFS 4.0) / 1TB (UFS 4.0) Connectivity microSD card slot / USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.3 Extras Hall joysticks and triggers / Fingerprint scanner Battery 6,000mAh Dimensions 213.9 x 85 x 14mm Weight 350g

Speaking of performance, let's talk about what the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 has to offer. The configuration I have pairs the G3x Gen 2 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, offering one of the most powerful Android devices out there. Because the G3x Gen 2 is basically a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, you can expect slightly better performance.

When it comes to emulation, the Pocket S is simply a beast. It's capable of handling up to Switch-level games and even some Windows emulation via Winlator, mostly without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the reliance on a Snapdragon chip, there aren't as many issues with emulating more powerful systems. However, you'll still want to play around with the settings and try out different drivers if you're running into any issues.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekbench 6 Ayaneo Pocket S AYN Odin 2 CPU: Single-Core 1999 1779 CPU: Multi-Core 5071 4846 GPU (OpenCL) 11834 9080 GPU (Vulkan) 10922 9934

As you'd suspect, the Pocket S performs incredibly well, even if you stick to the confines of the Google Play Store. There were some hiccups at launch, as there were reports that many couldn't play COD: Warzone Mobile for one reason or another. Thankfully, that's no longer a problem, but this is the one game that the Pocket S struggled with.

Frames were inconsistent and choppy and the image quality looked like it was straight out of the early 2010s. So while I was happy that I could jump into a match, and didn't need to even remap the touchscreen controls, I do hope that this is just a symptom of a recent update.

Speaking of mapping controls, there are some games on the Play Store that simply don't want to work with a controller. This is even the case if you're trying to play a game from your phone or tablet with something like an Xbox or DualSense controller.

Somehow, Ayaneo managed to workaround this with its implementation of "No Feeling" button mapping. All you need to do is slide out the AYASpace overlay from the right, then enable Key Mapping under the Controller section. Then, follow the on-screen guide to map the touchscreen controls to the physical controls on the Pocket S. This should work for pretty much any game that you download, but your mileage may vary.

Ayaneo Pocket S: What I don't like

One of the biggest problems that I have with many handhelds and controllers is that some of them are just too uncomfortable. It could be the most powerful Android gaming handheld ever, with all of the bells and whistles, but that experience could be ruined within minutes if my hands start to cramp.

Unfortunately, it's something I had to deal with when using the Pocket S when it first arrived. Don't get me wrong; it's a beautifully designed handheld that is as premium as can be, but the flat edges and lack of curves just really don't let me enjoy playing games for more than 30-45 minutes at a time.

Surprisingly enough, Ayaneo has a "fix" for this, but it's one that you can't actually buy from the company's website. When the Pocket S Indiegogo campaign launched, Ayaneo also introduced a line of accessories, which included both an "Ergonomic Case" and a "2-in-1 Ergonomic Case." This is basically just a plastic shell with a matte finish that attaches to the handheld.

Instead of needing to take it out of a sleeve or bag, the Ergonomic Case is designed to remain attached to the Pocket S all of the time. At the same time, it makes it feel more like you're holding a controller, as opposed to just a slab of glass and aluminum.

Thankfully, I received this a couple of days after the Pocket S arrived, and that's mostly where it's stayed. However, others aren't so lucky, as it's surprisingly not available on the Ayaneo website. You can find it on AliExpress, but I think it would have been a better move to just include it in the box.

Ayaneo's Ergonomic Case might be a "must-have" if you have concerns about hand cramps.

It's not the most perfect or elegant solution, as you aren't able to access the aforementioned performance switch on the right side or the microSD card slot on the left. With the former, you can still toggle between performance modes via the software, and I'd recommend just tossing your microSD card in there first before attaching the case.

Another issue that I have is the cost. A starting price of a touch over $500 could be a tough pill to swallow for everyone. At this tier, the Pocket S includes 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which might seem like plenty, but there's more to it than that. For just $40 more, you can get a much more powerful Steam Deck OLED or ROG Ally.

While being able to play Windows games on an Android gaming handheld is great, it does require a bit more than just tapping the "Download" button in the Play Store. Meanwhile, the Steam Deck is well-optimized for playing almost everything, and the ROG Ally is just a portable Windows computer. Not to mention that the Steam Deck OLED has an OLED display with a faster refresh rate, along with the ability to physically upgrade the storage while also including a microSD card slot.

It's an argument that I really try not to think too much about with the variety of Android handhelds. Still, it's difficult not to, especially when you have a handheld like the Pocket S, which becomes more expensive than the Steam Deck OLED just by bumping up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

A couple of smaller gripes that I have with the Ayaneo Pocket S is that I really would've liked to see either an OLED display or an IPS screen with a faster refresh rate. Funnily enough, Ayaneo is already rectifying those complaints with another handheld that's slated to arrive later this year with the Pocket EVO.

Ayaneo Pocket S: The competition

In the realm of Android gaming handhelds, it's really just been a two-horse race, as we've yet to see a refresh of the Razer Edge. Instead, Ayaneo and AYN have been trading blows, each offering something a bit different from the other.

AYN exploded onto the Android gaming scene with the Odin 2, which remains one of the most popular handhelds on the market. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is much more ergonomic while also being more affordable. The 16GB/512GB Odin 2 can be had for $459, whereas this same configuration will cost you more than $600 with the Pocket S.

Earlier this year, AYN surprised many as it introduced another option in the Odin 2 lineup with the Odin 2 Mini. It trades the LCD panel from the Odin 2 for a miniLED display, while also looking like a PS Vita if it were released in 2024. Performance is also handled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it's priced even more affordably, coming in at either $339 or $399.

As I mentioned previously, Ayaneo has already announced a handheld that looks to solve a few of my concerns, as the Pocket EVO is slated to arrive before the end of the year. It shares much of the internal DNA from the Pocket S, but in a much more ergonomic, and sports an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Indiegogo campaign is currently ongoing, with the price starting at $389 for 8GB/128GB and going up to $645 if you want the "RetroPower" model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Not to be outdone, AYN recently announced its latest handheld, the Odin 2 Portal, and the Indiegogo campaign is officially underway. The Portal features a 7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and still relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for power. Three configurations are available, with Early Bird pricing starting at $329 and topping out at $499.

Ayaneo Pocket S: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You want the most powerful Android gaming handheld to-date.

You're a fan of the premium design that Ayaneo continues to offer.

You want a handheld that can handle practically all of your gaming needs.

You need a gaming handheld that can easily remap touchscreen controls.

You shouldn't buy this if...

You're on a budget.

You'd rather just pair a controller to your phone.

You only want to use this for cloud gaming services.

You want an OLED display and/or faster refresh rates.

Although I have issues and concerns with the Ayaneo Pocket S, I still can't deny how fantastic it's been to use. The bigger problem is managing to find the time so that I can jump into a game for more than just a couple of minutes.

If it weren't for the Pocket EVO and Odin 2 Portal slated to arrive within the next month or two, I'd feel pretty comfortable recommending the Pocket S. It's powerful and sleek, and Ayaneo continues to improve the software experience with useful features. I will admit, however, that the launcher leaves a lot to be desired, but that's remedied with the help of ES-DE for Android.

With that being said, if you don't want to wait for the EVO or the Portal, then I'd definitely recommend grabbing the Pocket S. It's got almost everything you could want from a dedicated gaming Android handheld. Just be prepared to empty your wallet to get one.