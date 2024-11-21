Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: To wait or not to wait

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The future king The Galaxy S25 Ultra is still a few months away, but some of the leaks have given us a rough idea on what to expect. Plus, going by Samsung's typical upgrades, we can make an educated guess about what the S25 would be like. It's going to be a powerful phone with a brilliant display and cameras for sure. We can't wait to see what One UI 7 is like, too. The only thing we're afraid of is the price, which is certianly going to be higher. For Custom 'Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy' SoC (most likely)

We're about to get a new wave of flagship Android phones in 2025, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will most likely be the first major global launch. We should expect a trio of new models like the last few years, which means many would be contemplating an upgrade. Samsung will be pushing its hero model front and center — the Galaxy S25 Ultra — which is slated to come with a host of upgrades.

All those who skipped the S24 Ultra would be looking at the new model as a potential candidate. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is another strong smartphone worth looking at. It too, costs above $1,000 and could actually be lower by the time January comes along.

Deciding between the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL comes down to this; are you willing to wait a few months and pay full-price for cutting-edge tech or should you opt for a deal on the Pixel and live with a few compromises? It's not an easy decision, but one we must make.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Design

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have a slight design change, and this render (above) gives us a good idea of what it could look like. That, and our first S25 Ultra case that we've received from Fibreborne, points to the phone having flat sides and rounded corners. This puts it more in line with the rest of the series, but the edges of the Ultra would have a lesser curve than the S25 and S25 Plus. Some of the leaked dimensions point to the phone being lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, which means it could be lighter than even the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The main silhouette of the Galaxy S25 Ultra should be similar to the S24 Ultra, with a similar layout for the ports and buttons. Even the camera layout seems to be nearly identical, based on the leaked renders and the cases we received. While the flat sides and lighter design should make it easier to hold, it's still going to be a massive phone. Other design staples should also be in place, such as the IP68 waterproofing, the S Pen stylus, and the USB-C 3.2 port.

We should also expect similar colors for the S25 Ultra as we have for the current-gen phone. Samsung.com should have some exclusive shades, which would vary depending on the region.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL adopted a new design language with glossy, flat sides and a more pronounced camera bar on the back. This very iPhone Pro-like aesthetic actually looks very flattering, and the new colours it comes in really helps it stand out. The 9 Pro XL is relatively slim at 8.5mm in thickness, but it is on the heavier side at 221g. Thankfully, the edges don't really dig into your palm to make it uncomfortable.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the larger variant of the 9 Pro, and is the direct replacement for the Pixel 8 Pro even though the nomenclature is a bit different this time around. You get IP68 dust and waterproofing, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 scratch protection over the display, and eSIM support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Display

We don't have a lot of information about the S25 Ultra's display yet, other than the fact that the corners will be more curved than the current model. Everything points to it being the same 6.8-inch size with a QHD+ resolution, LTPO 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR playback. We could see an improved Corning Gorilla Armor scratch protection, higher peak brightness, and a better anti-reflective coating. One trick that it will continue to have is support for the S Pen stylus with over 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features Google's Super Actua display panel of the same 6.8-inch size and a resolution of 2,992x1,344 pixels. This LTPO panel also has a higher peak brightness than the current S24 Ultra of 3,000 nits, along with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The biggest issue still plaguing Pixel phones is the abysmal 240Hz PWM dimming rate which it uses across the brightness spectrum. This can cause severe headaches for people that are sensitive to this, and can end up being a deal-breaker.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Hardware & specs

We might not have the official price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra yet, but based on Samsung's track record for this year alone, it'll most likely be $100 more than the S24 Ultra's pricing. The latter officially starts at $1,299.99 (less during Black Friday deals), which means the S25 Ultra will be either the same or more. You should expect the same storage variants starting with 256GB. RAM should also be 12GB, but this could be spec'ed higher up to 16GB in order to run newer Galaxy AI features. The phone will also most likely sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is said to bring laptop-class CPU performance to smartphones.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cannot hope to compete with the raw processing power of the S25 Ultra, as its Tensor G4 SoC simply isn't built for it. Google has made big improvements to thermal efficiency and AI performance with this generation, compared to the previous one. In our review, we noticed that while the SoC still throttles when playing demanding games, it doesn't get as hot, so it takes longer for the phone to reach its thermal threshold.

Pricing is slightly better for the Pixel. While most should skip past the entry 128GB model, the 256GB variant costs $1,199, 512GB is $1,319, and the 1TB variant is $1,549. This is, of course, before you apply any coupons or discounts from retailers, which there most certainly will be. Unless you pre-order the S25 Ultra, this phone is unlikely to see any sort of discount for at least a few months after launch.

You can take a look at all the differences in specs in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (rumored) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL OS OneUI 7 (Android 15) Android 14 (upgradeable) Display 6.8-inch (3,120x1,440), Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 6.8-inch (2,992x1,344), LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, up to 3,000 nits Security Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor RAM/ Storage 12GB/ 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 16GB/ 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Tensor G4 Rear cameras 200MP main + 10MP telephoto 3x + 50MP telephoto 5x + 12MP ultrawide 50MP main + 48MP telephoto 5x + 48MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP 42MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,060mAh Charging 45W wired, 25W wireless 37W wired, 23W wireless Connectivity 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB Dimensions 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2 mm 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm Weight under 220g 221g

A rumor from December 2023 suggested that Samsung will switch to all Sony sensors for the S25 and S25 Plus models, but the Ultra might continue using Samsung's ISOCELL sensors. Samsung already rejigged the telephoto cameras on the S24 Ultra this year, dropping the magnification of the 10x module to 5x but, in turn, using a higher resolution sensor. It's high time we got better ultrawide and selfie cameras for the Ultra, and our hope is that they change with the S25 Ultra. In terms of capabilities, the S24 Ultra can already record 8K videos and capture HDR videos, so our guess is that we could see some new AI-based capture modes like the Pixel.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL passed our camera tests with flying colors, delivering excellent details, colors, and white balance. It's also very effective for capturing subjects in motion, like pets or toddlers. Whether it's low-light or day-light, the 9 Pro XL's cameras are up to the job and almost never disappoint. Exclusive AI features like Add Me take the photography experience a step further.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have the same battery capacity as the S24 Ultra, which is not a bad thing. The 5,000mAh capacity delivered multiple-day battery life on the S24 Ultra, so I would imagine with the newer chip and other software optimizations, the S25 Ultra should do just as well, if not better. Samsung hasn't budged from the 45W wired charging for many years, and it doesn't seem like it will anytime soon.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has impressive battery life, often stretching well beyond a full day, even with heavy use. According to our parent company's lab test results, the 9 Pro XL took an average of 13 hours to drain its battery completely, compared to the nine hours it took for the 8 Pro. Considering it has nearly the same capacity as the 8 Pro, the power efficiency of the new Tensor G4 really shines here. Charging speed has gotten better, but only for the 0-30 minute dash and when using Google's 45W charger.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Software

One of the big talking points of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be the software. It's slated to run One UI 7, which is supposed to be massively overhauled, based on what we've seen so far. Samsung should be releasing a beta for it before the year ends, but you should expect a new look for the notification shade and toggle buttons, new icons and UI elements, and most importantly, more AI integration in the form of notifications summaries and more.

Samsung should also be finally implementing Google's seamless update tech for smoother update installations. You can expect a lot of talk about new Galaxy AI features which should be even more tightly integrated within the UI, along with new Android 15 features. The S25 Ultra should also be getting seven years of OS and security updates. Keep in mind that One UI 7 will eventually come to the S24 Ultra, but it's possible some features will be kept exclusive for the S25 series.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL launched with Android 14 but was one of the first phones to get the Android 15 update. Google will also be supporting this phone for the next seven years in terms of software updates. Google's AI features in the 9 Pro XL are nothing short of amazing. The Reimagine tool especially is incredibly fun to play with as it lets you modify the environment around your subject in a very realistic manner.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which one should you get?

If you are a current Samsung user still holding on to the S23 Ultra, then the S25 Ultra should be a good upgrade. Be prepared to shell out a hefty premium though, which I'm guessing you probably won't mind having skipped a generation. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will no doubt be yet another best Android phone in 2025 as it's a proper all-rounder tackling photography, productivity, and gaming, in a single device.

For the majority of users who don't care about the S Pen or need a gaming smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will serve you a lot better. The cameras are simply amazing, the design is unique, battery life is stellar, and it has some of the best software in the Android space. Prices of all the variants should be a lot more competitive as well, compared to the S25 Ultra.

